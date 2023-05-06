Prince William & Prince Harry Kept Their Distance At King Charles’ Coronation Amid Feud!

Although Prince William and Prince Harry both attended the historic coronation of their father, King Charles, the brothers made sure to steer clear of each other throughout the ceremony!

As you know, the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales has been strained for years now – and the tension between them has only worsened with the recent release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, and his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle. Their feud has gotten so bad that William reportedly didn’t even want his younger sibling attending the coronation in the first place. As a source previously even told ET:

“William is still upset about Harry’s book. He feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements.”

Related: Twitter Reacts After Prince Louis Was Caught Yawning At Coronation!

However, William didn’t get his wish as Harry attended the big day on Saturday. As we previously reported, Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Since the 38-year-old is no longer a working member of the royal family, he did not have any role in the coronation – unlike his older brother who recited the Homage of Royal Blood and acted as the Stole Royal. Harry also was forced to sit in the third row, behind William, Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, all of whom were in the front row.

Rather than sticking around for the rest of the coronation festivities, Prince Harry left the ceremony and did not join the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Instead, he is already heading back to California in order to make it home in time for Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Meghan is said to have planned a low-key celebration for their son with only close friends and family in attendance. A source told People on Saturday:

“It’s going to be a low-key party at home. They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

So with Harry going back home ASAP, that means he never publicly reunited or had any interaction with William! Granted, the brothers most likely didn’t have time to acknowledge each other during the ceremony, but considering Prince Harry didn’t stick around to at least say goodbye is pretty telling! And there’s possibly more to it! Body language expert Traci Brown told Us Weekly that Prince Harry seemed to be “trying to protect himself” throughout the coronation with his guarded body language:

“He hasn’t changed his mindset [toward the family] from anything that I’ve seen. He’s on the same page that he’s always been. I don’t see any improvements.”

The author then pointed out that Harry’s behavior entering the church showed the “same old patterns” from him, adding that his “crooked” smile “says contempt.” Hmm. Although the Archewell founder seemed to be in good spirits throughout the event, his body language ultimately said something completely different and hinted at the ongoing rift with Charles and William:

“No one’s deviated from anything. No one’s patched anything up since we’ve heard from them last. They’re going through the motions of what they think they need to do to get King Charles off the ground.”

Oof. Well, we cannot say we’re shocked the brothers are still keeping their distance from each other! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]