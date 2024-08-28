Well, That Was Fast! Prince William Has Already Shaved Off The Beard!

Got A Tip?

Say bye-bye to that beard, y’all.

Prince William may have opted for a stunning new look involving a lot of facial hair earlier this summer, but now that he’s back to his royal duties and done with summer vacay, he’s going back to his traditional style! As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, Princess Catherine‘s husband turned heads back in early August when he popped up with a wonderfully-trimmed beard in a video released by the palace. Honestly, it was sexy!! But now… it’s gone!

ANOTHER Royal Rift?! William & Camilla Have Issues Like Her Being A 'Snob' To Catherine!

On Sunday, the Prince of Wales was spotted by paparazzi photogs driving to the Crathie Kirk church near the royal family’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland. His beloved wife Kate Middleton was by his side for the journey, and looking quite well herself as she continues to fight cancer. But the real story here was the beard! Or, the lack thereof! Ch-ch-check out the unmistakable clean-shaven shot for yourself (below):

Smooth AF!

As we noted back on Friday, with September on deck (OMG seriously?! It’s nearly fall already??) time is up for the royal fam’s summer vacations. It’s back to school for the kids, and back to work for Wills! And with several notable public appearances and official events looming, it’s back to being clean-shaven, too! Now, we’re just left to wonder what his estranged brother Prince Harry must think about all these facial hair moves

Ah, well. We’ll miss the beard, that’s for sure. Maybe he can break it out again next summer?? What say U, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

