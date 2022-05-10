Prince William Barely Holds Back Tears While Remembering 'Horribly' Premature Death Of Princess Diana

Prince William opened up about the grief he still feels over the loss of his mother Princess Diana while at an unveiling ceremony for a new garden built in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old and his wife Kate Middleton attended the unveiling of the “Glade of Light,” a garden area that includes a halo-shaped white marble with the names and mementos of the 22 victims that were killed in the 2017 attack.

While giving a truly touching speech at the already emotional event, the Duke of Cambridge got candid about the loss of his mother in a car accident in 1997, saying:

“Catherine and I know that the atrocity’s impact will last a lifetime and beyond, and that the healing process is still ongoing. We want to assure all of you who are struggling that you are very much in our thoughts.”

He then delved deeper into his own experience with grief, sharing:

“As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten. There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived.”

“Taken horribly soon.” Wow. No question who he’s thinking of there.

Understanding that every victim’s loved one surely wants them to be remembered on a large scale, especially since they were taken too soon, he added:

“They changed our lives. They were loved, and they are loved. It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important. Why Catherine and I so wanted to be amongst you today.”

Take a look at the couple during the ceremony (below).

You can tell how moving the day was for them just by their expressions…

It’s interesting to hear him speak so openly about the importance of a physical reminder of those who have passed since last July he and his brother Prince Harry unveiled a statue in Diana’s honor. The piece was put in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday. The somewhat estranged siblings commissioned the artwork back in 2017, saying at the time:

“Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

They also hoped that it would help others “recognize [Diana’s] positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world.” Ch-ch-check out the special statue:

As Perezcious readers know, on May 22, 2017, just after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, a suicide bomber detonated a shrapnel-laden bomb as people were leaving the venue. Tragically, 23 people died (including the attacker) and another 1,017 people were injured. It’s a day no one will forget — all the more reason for the victims to be honored in a special memorial. You can listen to William’s speech and see clips from the touching event (below).

