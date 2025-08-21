Harry & Meghan's Royal Wedding Got A BRUTAL 4-Word Review From Prince Philip!

Prince Philip was NOT feeling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s 2018 nuptials. At ALL. At least if this new book is to be believed!!

So, as you’ll no doubt recall, Prince William‘s younger brother and the Suits alum got hitched seven years ago now at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. And while they hoped it was the royal wedding event of a lifetime, Prince Philip allegedly did not share their optimism…

Former royal butler Grant Harrold is recounting the story in his upcoming memoir, appropriately titled The Royal Butler, which hits bookshelves next month. An excerpt from Harrold’s writing just dropped in The Telegraph this week. In it, he claimed Queen Elizabeth II‘s husband had a shocking reaction after Harry and Meg said “I do.”

Harrold wrote this about the end of the couple’s 2018 royal wedding:

“Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal Family, filed out of the chapel.”

Then, Harrold dropped the BOMB:

“When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the Queen and said, ‘Thank f**k that’s over.'”

WHAT?!?!

Holy smokes. Is that real?! Obviously, we can’t ask Prince Philip, who died in 2021. Nor can we ask Queen Elizabeth, who has also passed away. So, we’re left to hypothesize…

