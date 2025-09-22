Prince Harry Served Massive Blow By King Charles After Reunion!

Prince Harry may not get exactly what he wanted with this reunion…

Harry made a momentous trip to the UK earlier this month, where he finally reunited with his father King Charles III for the first time in over a year. But if he thinks this is his way to wiggle back into a part-time royal role, he’s wrong! Sources told DailyMail.com on Sunday that there’s no way he’ll be welcomed back, at least not in an official capacity:

“The King is a forgiving man but has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there cannot be ‘half-in, half-out’ members of the working royal family.”

When Harry was in the London area, he took part in many charity engagements, making the most of his solo trip. And as a result, many sources speculated that this could be his new way of taking on royal duties — despite being based in California with Meghan Markle and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Related: Meghan & Harry Make Unexpected Appearance After His Trip To The UK

Blasting this idea, the insider added:

“Whoever is behind [the Sussexes] seems to have mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles.”

Oof!

Another royal confidant agreed, chiming in:

“These syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources are precisely why the King and Royal family are so hesitant to embark on any road to rapprochement. If the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect.”

Yeesh.

The source also pointed out that Charles and Prince William‘s tight bond and the strength of the current monarchy was made clear during President Donald Trump‘s (somewhat shady) visit last week, noting:

“As last week’s State Visit clearly demonstrated, the power and impact of the modern monarchy lies in the unshakeable bond between The King and the Prince of Wales, supported by other working members of the family.”

AKA they don’t really need the Spare author, and we all know William wants nothing to do with him!

So, what does Harry have to say about all this?? Interestingly, his spokesperson told Page Six:

“The Duke has made it clear that the focus, as it relates to his family, is his father — beyond that, and on any other issues as it relating to the Royal family, we won’t be commenting.”

Hmm.

Their reconciliation efforts come amid the 76-year-old’s cancer battle. Clearly, Harry wants his main priority to be reconnecting amid the health battle. But it does seem like some part of him wants to get back a version of his old life.

There are rumors circulating that the 41-year-old may be thinking about moving his kids to his home country sooner rather than later. If that happens, we can definitely see him wanting to be more involved in the royal family. But he’d better act fast. Once William is in charge, it doesn’t look like he’ll stand a chance…

Thoughts? Should Harry become a working royal again? Would he ever be allowed?? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]