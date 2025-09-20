Prince Harry Drops HUGE Clue He's Planning On Moving Back To UK With The Kids!

Is Prince Harry really going to move the family back to the UK??

The prodigal son made his first steps toward mending his relationship with his father King Charles last week. And it has the rumor mill churning about a possible move back home to rejoin the royal family… in some lesser capacity maybe.

Kinda seems like a long shot, right? Wishful thinking, perhaps? Well… Maybe not!

See, when he attended the 2025 WellChild Awards in London last week, Harry spoke with an old pal, singer Joss Stone. And she spilled something from their convo that sounded like he was really considering a comeback! Speaking jovially to Hello!, Joss talked about how they were discussing life as parents:

“He also asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always.”

He was interested in… their move home? As in, from the USA back to jolly old England?? Yep! The Super Duper Love singer mused:

“Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.”

Wow! They really did talk about it! He even hinted at some of the things in his pro column:

“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back — for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment.”

Wow! Yeah, we know his family’s safety is Harry’s biggest priority. And it’s hard to argue they’d be safer in the UK. He wouldn’t even be the only dad to want to raise his kids there rather than the US, specifically for safety reasons.

We don’t know if Harry will make the move to bring Archie and Lilibet to his home country — or if Meghan Markle will be amenable… But it absolutely sounds like he’s considering it!

What would YOU think about Harry moving back to the UK to raise his kids??

