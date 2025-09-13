Prince Harry Has 'Regrets' About Leaving Royal Family -- Can He KINDA Come Back??

Prince Harry is hoping to mend the fences with the royal family as he now “regrets” leaving!

This week, the Duke of Sussex reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in over a year. He showed up alone as Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stayed home in California. The reunion only lasted an hour at the monarch’s London residence, and it wasn’t just the two of them. And before anyone gets their hopes up, no, Prince William and Princess Catherine weren’t there. Queen Camilla joined the meeting instead.

Although the entire family didn’t see Harry, this is a big step in the right direction toward a reconciliation! And that is exactly what Charles and the Archewell founder reportedly want moving forward! According to Dailymail.com on Friday, he hopes to “reset” his relationship with everyone after having “regrets” leaving the royal family. Wow! An insider said:

“It’s become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions. He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK.”

Uhhh, what does Meghan think about this? And what about the royals and the public? Are they willing to accept Harry back into the fold? The source added:

“It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.”

Hmm. It would be nice to see an end to the family feud! Good luck getting Prince William on board, though! While Kate Middleton is willing to go behind her hubby’s back to orchestrate peace between the brothers, it may not be enough! There is a lot of hurt and anger for the Prince of Wales.

For his part, there is more to King Charles’ reasons for getting back on good terms with Harry. He really wants to spend more time with his grandchildren, whom he has not seen in three years, other than in pictures and videos. The source expressed:

“The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull. He was so pleased when they came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and he was able to spend some time with them.”

He’s now hopeful Archie and Lilibet will see him soon. The insider pointed out that whether Meghan will want to join them, however, is another matter. She hasn’t returned to the UK since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, mainly because her and Harry’s security was cut after they quit the royal family. But if the couple visited Charles, they likely would receive armed bodyguards, solving the security issue. So would the Duchess of Sussex go then? The source continued:

“There are all sorts of obstacles to that happening again because of Harry’s insistence that they have guaranteed armed police protection. But maybe there is a way of getting them over to Balmoral or Sandringham next year or another royal residence where they are within the security perimeter.”

If Harry hopes to change his relationship with the family, he had better not continue with the Princess Diana documentary, where he plans to go in on Charles, or else all this would be for nothing!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Harry can ever get back in the good graces of the royal family? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]