Prince Harry Shares What Prince Archie Wants To Be When He Grows Up!

Aw! Prince Harry just revealed what Prince Archie wants to be when he grows up!

In the just-released docuseries Heart of Invictus, the Duke of Sussex shared the best bit of advice he gives his children, particularly as they grow up and figure out what they want to do with their lives. In a clip from his opening ceremony speech at the Invictus Games in The Hague last April, Harry praised the “boundless humility, the compassion and the friendship” of the competitors at the event, adding:

“To be role models, or the role models that each of you are, takes strength and it takes courage.”

Discussing his and Meghan Markle‘s firstborn, he continued:

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts.”

The Suits alum previously shared that was the little man’s favorite show. Hah!

The 38-year-old Spare author continued:

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

So sweet… and great advice! The Archewell founder went on to add that everyone involved in the Invictus Games has “overcome immense challenges” and therefore “are healing and teaching the world as you go.” If you don’t know, Harry founded the multi-sport event for wounded servicemen and women, including those who are still serving and veterans, in 2014.

Later in the Netflix series, King Charles III‘s son could be seen wearing a baseball hat that read “Papa Bear,” another nod to his family since he previously revealed that’s what Archie calls him. Adorbz!

