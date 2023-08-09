Meghan Markle Went To Taylor Swift Concert Without Prince Harry!

Maybe next time, Prince Harry!

According to People, Meghan Markle had an awesome night out — but without her hubby by her side! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress took a trip to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to attend Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Harry was across the pond!

(LOL, you win this round of the husband olympics, Ned Fulmer!)

The Suits alum went to the concert with her good friend Lucy Fraser, according to PageSix, and she really got into the show! Attendees saw her jump up out of her chair and start singing You Belong With Me as Tay Tay introduced fans to the Fearless era of her sold-out show by saying “let’s go back to high school”.

Related: Is THIS Why Harry & Meghan Weren’t Invited To Honor The Queen’s Death?!

SO fun!

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wasn’t in on all the excitement, though. He’s overseas in Asia for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition which is happening on Wednesday in Tokyo. According to People, he was spotted at the Haneda Airport while his wife was dancing along with thousands of other Swifties in El Lay.

Meghan just recently turned 42 earlier this month, so it’s safe to say The Eras Tour was one hell of a birthday present! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]