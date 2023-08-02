Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are All Smiles In New Video Amid Rumored Marriage Troubles!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are subtly clapping back at claims they’re on the brink of divorce!

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a brand new video for the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. Via their Archewell Foundation, they are founding members of the initiative and will help in awarding $2 million in grants to youth-led groups working to make the internet a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable place.

In the aforementioned vid, the couple could be seen sitting on a bench outside as they called several lucky grant recipients and shared the good news. And they couldn’t have looked happier!

We’re no body language experts, but the way they were turned in to face each other with big grins the whole time, it really seems like they are happy and fulfilled right now — no matter what might be said about their disastrous Hollywood careers and rumored relationship troubles.

At one point during the congratulatory chats, Harry even mentioned their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while thanking a young activist for helping make the world a better place for them, saying:

“Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.”

The Suits alum then teased:

“They don’t know it yet, but they will!”

Aw! Check it out!

We’d say these two really do look like a united front! That said, this was for a filmed project and Meghan is a professional actress, so ya never know! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund/Vimeo]