Hold Up! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Deal With Netflix 'Isn’t Ending Anytime Soon'?!

Guess they do have some talent… enough for Netflix to stick around, at least!

There’s been so much chatter in the last few days about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s multi-year partnership with the streaming giant. After they ended their deal with Spotify earlier this month, apparently after leaving the audio company very unsatisfied with the small amount of content they managed to produce, everyone has been looking at Netflix.

It seemed like only a matter of time until the streamer decided to part ways with the couple, too. We mean, they’ve only released one docuseries so far — though they do have another on the way. Is that really worth the reported hundreds of millions of dollars Netflix is spending on the deal?!

Surprisingly… yes!

A Netflix spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have SEVERAL projects in the works right now via their production company, Archewell Productions.

Similarly, the rep gushed to Hello! and The Mirror about the collaboration on Tuesday, saying:

“The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending anytime soon. We’re currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

Heart of Invictus will follow a group of service members competing in Harry’s Invictus Games. It’s expected out later this summer. As for what else they have cooking up, we’ve got no clue!

Meghan was previously executive producing a children’s animated series, Pearl, with Elton John‘s husband David Furnish. It was about a young girl who found inspiration in female historical figures. Right up the Suits alum’s alley! Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t have much faith in the show and it was scrapped after about a year of development. (We guess they didn’t “deeply value” that one.)

But, obviously, Harry and Meg must have something good in the works if the streamer is so excited about the partnership!

As mentioned, this statement comes amid claims Netflix was threatening to walk away from the deal if the couple didn’t pitch something truly binge-worthy ASAP. An insider for The Sun on Friday insisted the pair could lose £40 MILLION if they didn’t get their act together and start working on more projects, but we guess maybe that insider wasn’t as inside as.

Still, we find it a little surprising Netflix is so committed to the pair. Harry & Meghan may have been a hit, but not every show can be about them bashing the royal family! So, we’re really curious to see what they’re going to produce next! Predictions, Perezcious readers? Send us your theories (below)!

