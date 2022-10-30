Prince Harry Wrote Upcoming Memoir Because He 'Couldn’t Keep Trying To Make His Family Happy’

Prince Harry is done trying to make the royal family “happy.”

As you know, there has been a ton of speculation as to what will be in the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir SPARE, which is scheduled for a January 10 release. One thing many readers are expecting is some tea about the royal family – including the deets about Prince Harry’s strained relationship with Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla. Undoubtedly, the royals have been very “nervous” about the contents inside the page-turner – especially since Harry and Meghan Markle have not been shy about airing out their dirty laundry in the past.

But according to The Telegraph, a source claimed the 38-year-old royal wrote the page-turner “for himself” but also noted he “couldn’t keep trying to make his family happy.” Those who’ve read the manuscript insisted to the outlet that it is not a “takedown of his family,” but rather a “beautiful read” and “a tale of family idiosyncrasies and struggles with which readers from all walks of life will identify.”

While insiders claimed to not expect “truth bombs” on the scale of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the book will still “take aim” at certain members of the royal family – most likely King Charles – as he wrote about the cycle of “genetic pain and suffering.” The source continued:

“You can’t kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy. You have to choose your own happiness.”

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that there are concerns that the book was “sexed up” with revelations about the family and other scandals as Harry begged old friends and exes to speak with his ghostwriter, JR Moehringer. But adding to their fears, it turns out he had to submit the book more than once before Penguin Random House accepted it. The source shared with the outlet:

“The book has been back and forth between Harry and [ghostwriter] J.R. Moehringer and the publishers a few times. They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away. But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included. There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with.”

The insider added:

“The book is much worse than people think.”

That certainly won’t be good for Harry’s tense relationship with the royal family right now! However, it will be inneresting to see how the royals respond to whatever details Harry drops in the memoir about them. Will they cut ties with Harry and Meghan once and for all? Hmm… Everyone will have to wait and see what happens next year! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you excited about Harry’s book? Let us know in the comments.

