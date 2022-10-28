Prince Harry's Memoir Title Is Super Intense -- But What Does It Really Mean?

As you know, Prince Harry‘s memoir is right around the corner after some bumps in the road and a delay due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II — but soon we’ll have all the juicy deets that we’ve been dying for!

The book, which is titled SPARE, hits heavy — it’s a very clear reference to the phrase “heir and spare” which was coined pointing to the different fates of Harry and his brother Prince William, who as you know is the heir to the throne after King Charles III. Yeah, what can we say except “oof” on that one…

The publisher said in a press release the page-turner is going to be a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief” — so the title isn’t the only thing that’s gonna be heavy. In fact, you’ve probably heard the King is waiting to read the book before he makes his decision on inviting the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle to his coronation in May. Allegedly, this book is just a match waiting to be lit!

And though no one has said for sure, it’s expected Harry is going to be dropping some huge opinions on his brother and the rest of his family — which is sad to think about, as their mother Princess Diana, would be heartbroken over her boys’ attitudes toward one another. The late Princess of Wales’ biographer, Andrew Morton, told People in an interview earlier this year:

“[Diana] said to me more than once that Harry was William’s backup, his wingman. She said she’d had two boys for a reason — the younger one was there to help the older one. She would be grievously hurt to see how it’s turned out between them.”

And the only person Morton had hope could bring them back together? The late Queen Elizabeth:

“It doesn’t seem to be anyone of stature — the only person is surely the Queen — to step in. They need a mutual friend to kind of start a diplomatic channel.”

Oh no…

In fact, in a 2016 interview with The Sunday Times, the Duke expressed the ambiguity that comes with being the “spare” — he also said he was anxious about the future when William’s eldest son, Prince George, becomes of age:

“I’m in this privileged position, and I will use it for as long as I can, or until I become boring, or until George ends up becoming more interesting. There’s nothing worse than going through a period in your life where you’re making a massive difference and then suddenly, for whatever reason it is — whether it’s media or the public perception of you — you drop off. You want to make a difference, but no one’s listening to you.”

It’s safe to say this memoir is really going to open up the world to Harry’s true emotions. All these years he’s experienced being the “spare” to his brother’s “heir” has definitely pent up something within him — and it’s about to blow…

The powerful book hits shelves January 10. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

