Royal Family ‘Hugely Nervous’ About Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir -- Which Can Only Get ‘Nastier’ According To Expert!

The royal family is not ready for Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir!

Ever since the 38-year-old signed a $20 million deal with Random House last July to write about his life, everyone has been wondering what bombshell secrets it may contain. It’s apparently got the royal fam themselves sweating! In fact, royal biographer Tom Bower stated in an interview with Page Six on Thursday they are “hugely nervous” about the book, and it feels like a “time bomb” for them. The royal family, no doubt, should be concerned about what Harry planned to reveal in the memoir, considering he and Meghan Markle had no qualms about calling them out in the past. Could they get a reprieve?

The 38-year-old’s memoir reportedly was supposed to be released in November but has been delayed until sometime next year. Why is that? Sources claimed that Prince Harry wants to rewrite some portions of the book following Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month. He reportedly has been scrambling to “take out or downplay” details he included about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton. There must be some major tea in the book if he is so desperate to make edits!

But those efforts to eliminate the hot goss might be in vain — at least according to Tom. He explained to Page Six:

“I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way.”

Explaining the publisher’s position, he quipped:

“Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales.”

This rings true to us! Netflix has reportedly pushed back on their request to edit out major parts of their docuseries as an insider noted those cuts would possibly “effectively shelve the project indefinitely.” Clearly, the streamer does not want that to happen since they already spent time and money on this project! And let’s be real here, everyone primarily wants the juicy details — from both the docuseries and the book!

The author went on to speculate that the memoir is coming out around Easter and likely the only big addition is it will now “include in it a chapter on the [Queen’s] funeral”:

“And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

Harry probably has a lot to say about what went down at the funeral last month…

Time will tell how this will play out between Prince Harry and the family – but seeing as things are already so fragile between everyone, the book might have some serious consequences to their relationship. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]