How Prince William & Kate Middleton's Cute Kids Celebrated Their Easter Holiday!

The royal family celebrated Easter on Sunday, with Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s three children in particular enjoying the special day with each other and their extended family!

According to Us Weekly, 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and nearly 3-year-old Prince Louis all “surprised” Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with “personalized eggs” that they made and decorated themselves. Awww!

The fam also brought over “a delicious chocolate cake covered in mini Cadbury eggs” that the kids reportedly made with Kate’s help. So great! And such a fun surprise for their great-grandmother to come by for the special holiday and spend some quality time! Especially while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie is thousands of miles away!

After all that fun, the 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge and her 38-year-old husband set up an organized Easter egg hunt for the little ones. The source explained that the hunt, which took place during a long school holiday for the children, went over very well (below):

“They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day, so it was a real treat. It has been busy keeping them entertained.”

Right now, as part of the brood’s free time, the young siblings are really starting to come of age where they can get into outdoor activities, too. According to a source who spoke to Us about it, both George and Charlotte in particular are very much starting to enjoy what the outdoors has to offer:

“They enjoy family bike rides, playing tennis and George and Charlotte are taking horse riding lessons. Charlotte is obsessed with horses, just like her great-grandmother. It’s her favorite activity. Louis wants to learn [how to horseback ride] too, but he is still a little too young.”

Beyond just the royal members, it’s been a remarkably newsworthy Easter here in 2021!

As we reported on Sunday, American and English celebrities all showed off their special celebrations and fun family plans for the holiday weekend. And then we even had a little too much fun, as well. Oops! LOLz!

