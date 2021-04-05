Here's How Celebs Spent Easter Sunday!

Happy Easter, y’all!

As the calendar turns to April and 2021 continues to (slowly) move forward, Sunday marked one of the year’s first big holidays. And while we’re still leery of big groups and getting “back to normal” too quickly, it’s definitely heartwarming to see (fully-vaccinated!!!) extended families able to connect with one another again for the holiday!

Just like the rest of us, celebs took Easter as an opportunity to spend some quality time with fam, reconnect with loved ones, and — for some — have occasion to celebrate their faith. What a day!

Below, ch-ch-check out our round-up of how all your favorite celebs spent their time this Easter Sunday!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

OMG! Too cute!!!

Jennifer Garner

Cutest. Bunnies. Ever!!!

Eva Longoria

For adorable son Santiago, it’s all about the Easter Egg Hunt! We’re right there with you, little dude!

Hilary Duff

Seriously, the Lizzie McGuire alum has the cutest kids ever!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

These two have such a great feel for family style! And they make it look so easy and fun, don’t they!?

Mindy Kaling

Smart, safe, and socially-distanced! That’s a beautiful outfit, BTW!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason

Putting the drama aside in their Sunday best.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Family first for this football fanatic and his lovely supermodel wife!

Reese Witherspoon

What an adorable little bunny!

Michelle and Barack Obama

Sigh… We miss you, Mr. President…

Ciara and Russell Wilson

So many bright colors! And so much family energy! Love it!

Vanessa Hudgens

What, she’s not spending Easter Sunday at a baseball game?!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

That caption! OMG! Just hope y’all got to take a little nap later in the day!

Robert Downey Jr.

Fifty-six years old and never better!

Meghan McCain

That kid is too freakin’ cute! Those chubby cheeks must make hearts melt!

The KarJenner Fam

Easter Sunday meant golf this year for Kris Jenner and her brood!

Nicole Kidman

A true show-stopper!

Candace Cameron Bure

Sunday morning services on the beach for the Full House alum! Not a bad way to bring in the big day!

Sam Smith

Look at that smile… he’s truly living his best life!

Jenna Dewan

Such a great picture! Magical, indeed!

Mariah Carey

Is it too early in the year to start singing All I Want For Christmas Is You??

Kidding!!! Only kidding…

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

A beautiful family fit for an Easter celebration together!

Lindsay Lohan

Ringing in the holiday from Dubai, LiLo opted for a low-key selfie in celebration!

Victoria and David Beckham

Looks like the gang’s all there. Man, they grow up so fast, don’t they? And SO good looking!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Such a cute couple!

Kate Hudson

Cute pics and sugar tears! Sounds about right. Been there, done that!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

These two celebrated a week early, posting this pic back on March 27. But hey, it still counts!

Never too early in the year to run across a Bad Boy Easter Bunny carrying alcohol! Ha!

Michael Bublé

What an artistic shot!

Though that Geraldo Rivera reference is sure to go over young people’s heads, Michael… LOLz!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Don’t get on The Rock‘s bad side, Mr. Easter Bunny! Especially be careful with all that glitter on the carpet…

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

This is too cute! We only wish adorable daughter Genevieve had been looking at the camera! LOLz!

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

This fam looks so cute! Oh, and to answer the Bachelor alum’s question, we’ve gotta go with #TeamPeeps! LOLz!

Honestly, all these family photos are SO amazing and heartwarming! What a weekend! We hope your own Easter Sunday was just as fun, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram]