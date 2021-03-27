Got A Tip?

The Internet Loses It After Prince William Is Named 'World's Sexiest Bald Man'

It may seem like a grim time for the British monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused the “firm” of racism and more in their tell-all interview, BUT it doesn’t mean the royals don’t have something to celebrate! Why might you ask? Well, Prince William apparently is at the top when it comes to the bald and the beautiful.

Yes, yes you read that right.

A very informal study has reportedly named the Duke of Cambridge as the “world’s sexiest bald man.” According to The Sun, cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita found William to be described as “sexy” 17.6 million times in blogs, reports, and pages found in Google searches. The results placed the prince at No. 1, beating out Mike Tyson and Jason Statham. The two guys respectively garnered a distant 8.8 million and 7.4 million “sexy” searches.

The top 10 also included Pitbull, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather Jr., John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel.

Inneresting choices… Of course, the list went viral, and social media users soon swarmed Twitter with their outrage over the results. Take a look (below):

However, there was one major name missing for some people: Stanley Tucci! Fans were absolutely SHOOK to see the quarantine cocktail aficionado not make the cut. Ch-ch-check out the reactions (below):

 

The devil works hard, but Tucci supporters apparently work even harder — so much so, the 60-year-old actor started to trend on the platform on Saturday.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did you think Prince William should be at the top spot? Or do U agree Stanley deserved the high honor? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]

