The Internet Loses It After Prince William Is Named 'World's Sexiest Bald Man'!

It may seem like a grim time for the British monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused the “firm” of racism and more in their tell-all interview, BUT it doesn’t mean the royals don’t have something to celebrate! Why might you ask? Well, Prince William apparently is at the top when it comes to the bald and the beautiful.

Yes, yes you read that right.

A very informal study has reportedly named the Duke of Cambridge as the “world’s sexiest bald man.” According to The Sun, cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita found William to be described as “sexy” 17.6 million times in blogs, reports, and pages found in Google searches. The results placed the prince at No. 1, beating out Mike Tyson and Jason Statham. The two guys respectively garnered a distant 8.8 million and 7.4 million “sexy” searches.

The top 10 also included Pitbull, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather Jr., John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel.

Inneresting choices… Of course, the list went viral, and social media users soon swarmed Twitter with their outrage over the results. Take a look (below):

Not while… The Rock

Boris Kodjoe

Morris Chestnut

Common

Patrick Stewart

Stanley Tucci

Jason Statham

Vin Diesel

LL Cool J

Bryan Cranston are alive he's not. https://t.co/m9mdzqQOiC — Meg's Black Sleeveless Turtleneck (@KUWTMSussexes) March 27, 2021

Absolutely the fuck not https://t.co/eIh0bXlIep — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 27, 2021

did prince william write this https://t.co/RaDsYPxyBp — jonny sun has a new book coming out in april! (@jonnysun) March 27, 2021

Prince William named “worlds sexiest bald man” according to new study by Prince William https://t.co/uzNUKhVnK3 — Patrick (@lunch_enjoyer) March 27, 2021

yall are saying prince william or stanley tucci is the sexiest bald man like shemar moore doesn’t exist pic.twitter.com/AVNTdbLNj0 — layla (@24hourpremium) March 27, 2021

Prince William Grogu Djarin

at 38 at 50 pic.twitter.com/tCDbrmgmyg — georgia (@grogulovebot) March 20, 2021

Prince William Loki Odinson

At 38 at 1052 pic.twitter.com/L5lZCcOe66 — ???????????????? ????' ???????????????????? ???? ???????????? ???????????????????? ४ (@MaleficamenteIo) March 21, 2021

However, there was one major name missing for some people: Stanley Tucci! Fans were absolutely SHOOK to see the quarantine cocktail aficionado not make the cut. Ch-ch-check out the reactions (below):

NOT AS STANLEY TUCCI DRAWS BREATH WILL THIS EVER BE REMOTELY TRUE. https://t.co/HqQPkkpsSc — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) March 27, 2021

Stanley Tucci I will avenge you https://t.co/GyGyyIbfdf — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 27, 2021

stanley tucci would like a word https://t.co/gPLWYUg37r — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) March 27, 2021

Ummm in the world???? How have you never heard of Stanley Tucci? How dare you? https://t.co/bV3lyEEjyi — Whisman. (@WhismanSucks) March 27, 2021

this is stanley tucci slander https://t.co/5RzkLoiXWY — Marianne ???? protect black lives (@bronzebygold) March 27, 2021

Look, regardless of your opinion of the royal family, I think we can ALL agree that this is Stanley Tucci erasure and it shall not stand: https://t.co/NrnBstJdyr — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 27, 2021

Stanley tucci future king of England pic.twitter.com/9UBFlWTccH — whiteTeethNotRoyalist (@whiteteeth75) March 27, 2021

The devil works hard, but Tucci supporters apparently work even harder — so much so, the 60-year-old actor started to trend on the platform on Saturday.

I love that Stanley Tucci is trending because someone claimed Prince William was the sexiest bald man. pic.twitter.com/xImcjmnar9 — Toffee (@T_MECE) March 27, 2021

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did you think Prince William should be at the top spot? Or do U agree Stanley deserved the high honor? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

