Prince William Claims Wife Kate Middleton & ‘Cheeky’ Daughter Charlotte Know How To Floss!

The new ITV documentary on Prince William, entitled Prince William: A Planet For Us All, is out on British TV, and it’s getting a great early reaction for several reasons — including this funny one!

Front and center in the new doc is a big surprise for fans of the royal family, because according to William himself, wife Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5, both know how to floss! As in, the dance — not the tooth brushing exercise!

The whole story comes out during a visit to Liverpool that is documented in the film. In it, the 38-year-old William gets a chance to hang out with a group of kids who built a massive bug hotel that they named “Bugingham Palace.” LOLz! While talking to the kids about the importance of insects for the environment and planet, the kids inevitably start asking William questions about his own kids, and he has a lot to say!

When asked by one child whether Princess Charlotte is “cheekier” than 7-year-old Prince George, William responded that they were both “about as cheeky as each other,” and noted that each one was “very cheeky.” LOLz! Love it!

And when one kid asks the proud father of three if George had taught the family how to floss, William admitted it actually wasn’t the first-born son that had learned the dance, but rather middle child Charlotte! The Prince informed the kids Charlotte actually learned to floss more than a year ago, and said:

“No, but Charlotte can floss. Catherine can floss too, but I can’t. It’s, it’s like a really horrible film to watch me floss.”

Ha!!! Love it!

And that is too funny to imagine… can y’all see Kate Middleton flossing???

The documentary itself focuses on quite a bit more than flossing, of course. Throughout the doc, William is supremely focused on the environment, and the planet, and leaving things better than he found them as he seeks to make his mark on the world. Speaking at one point to the cameras in the ITV docu, the popular Briton said:

“I really want to make sure that in 20 years, George doesn’t turn around and say, are you ahead of your time? Because if he does, we’re too late. Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife, in a much better condition.”

Amen to that!

Anyways, what do U make of the flossing news, Perezcious readers?! Pretty funny!!

Sound OFF about everything with your take here, down in the comments (below)!!!

