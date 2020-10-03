Prince Harry & Prince William’s MAJOR Rift Explored In Revealing New Book

A new tell-all about Prince William and Prince Harry‘s relationship leading up to Megxit is on the way, and it’s promising to be a juicy one!!

A new excerpt from Battle of Brothers: William & Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, published in the Daily Mail on Friday, explores what led up to the negotiations at the so-called Sandringham Summit ahead of Harry and Meghan Markle‘s move from the UK.

Related: Prince Andrew’s Alleged ‘Sex Addiction’ & Redhead Obsession Revealed In Book!

Robert Lacey, a British historian and biographer who also serves as a consultant on Netflix‘s The Crown, writes in his book:

“The Queen concluded that the four of them — Harry, William, [Prince] Charles and herself — should sit down with their respective private secretaries at Sandringham the following Monday to hash things out, though William confided to a friend that he would much rather leave all the haggling to the staff.”

He added:

“William maintained his distance for the Sandringham summit. The Queen had suggested the family should gather for lunch before their big pow-wow in the library that afternoon, but he refused his grandmother’s invitation.”

All to avoid his little bro?! Yikes.

Of the negotiations, Lacey writes:

“‘It was like dealing with a hard-nosed Hollywood lawyer,’ says a senior palace source familiar with the negotiations. ‘The Sussexes wanted guarantees on every single point as if it were a contractual negotiation. They totally misplayed the negotiations. But then so did the palace.'”

The excerpt continued:

“The Queen deliberated for several weeks, then ruled that Harry and Meghan could not use Sussex Royal as the brand name to market their merchandise and various activities in North America.”

Ouch!

So why did the monarch make this choice?

“It was also said by those in the know that the couple’s erratic and impulsive behaviour for the past year had not inclined Queen Elizabeth II to entrust the Sussexes with the use of the word ‘royal’ any time soon.”

But tensions were evident long before this sit-down at Sandringham even took place. As you’ll recall, there was no photo of Meghan, Harry, and Archie near the Queen during her annual Christmas broadcast in 2019:

“It was unheard of for the royal Christmas desk not to feature a cosy image of the latest royal grandchild or great-grandchild. But in 2019 there was no sight of Harry and Meghan’s six-month-old son, Archie.”

Not only that, but a new formal photograph was released just days into the new year, highlighting the “slimmed-down” monarchy:

“The new royal picture that the Queen did release on January 3 to mark the new decade showed Queen Elizabeth II herself, the future King Charles III, the future King William V — and, going even further, King George VII in the shape of little Prince George, just coming up to seven years old. According to insiders, this formal photograph, taken in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room a week before Christmas 2019, was the idea of Prince Charles, anxious to promote his cause of the ‘slimmed-down monarchy.'”

ICYMI, here’s the photo in question:

Apparently, Harry didn’t take too kindly to this:

“Palace sources have also let it be known that the plan of depicting the direct line of royal succession was enthusiastically supported by Prince William, which might be seen as sending his younger brother a message. The message was received and it was taken to heart.”

We can only hope these brothers have been able to move past some of their differences by now, though a new book airing dirty laundry never helps.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]