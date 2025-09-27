Prince William Made It Clear How He Feels About His Uncle's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal!

It appears Prince William is keeping his distance from Prince Andrew. And yes, the decision has everything to do with his uncle’s scandal with Jeffrey Epstein!

On September 16, the royal family gathered for a funeral at Westminster Cathedral for Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who died earlier this month at the age of 92. Even Prince Andrew showed up — and he found out quickly where he stands with William! As the coffin was carried to the hearse, people noticed a tense moment on the cathedral steps between the two men. Andrew tried to start up a conversation with his nephew, but he refused to engage! William offered a brief glimpse at his uncle before staring straight ahead in silence instead! See the moment (below):

As family bid farewell after yesterday’s royal catholic funeral for the Duchess of Kent, Prince Andrew appears to want to strike up conversation with his nephew & says something he finds funny.

William has no desire to respond.

In fact, he doesn’t say a single word… ???? pic.twitter.com/cywSFAIbFM — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 17, 2025

Damn! It is very telling how William feels about Andrew!

A source close to the family claimed to RadarOnline on Friday that the Prince of Wales pointedly “pulled rank” on the disgraced royal at that moment, making it clear he is not welcome there:

“William’s response made it crystal clear. He had no intention of engaging, and it was his way of signaling that he refused to help Andrew look like everything is normal.”

Of course, Prince Andrew is trying to make it seem like everything is fine and “normal” amid heightened interest in the release of the Epstein files. Remember, Virginia Giuffre accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking her to Prince Andrew and other powerful men. She sued the Duke of York for sexual assault, claiming slept with her several times, including when she was just 17 years old. Andrew denied the allegations — though after a disastrous interview about the matter, he looked guilty to everyone. Ultimately, the suit was settled in 2022. Andrew hasn’t faced prosecution, and who knows if he will while Trump is in office.

While Andrew likely wants to sweep the scandal under the rug, William won’t let that happen. Per the source, Princess Catherine’s hubby showed with the funeral snub that he isn’t rolling out the welcome mat for him due to his ties with Epstein:

“With Epstein still casting a shadow, William sees his uncle as toxic. It was him asserting his authority – this was a future king making it plain that Andrew doesn’t belong at the heart of the family.”

Wow! William is putting his foot down here! Royal commentator Jennie Bond further noted the incident exposed the rift between the pair, explaining:

“William finds his uncle an embarrassment to the monarchy. I think it was an illustration of the fact that when William has made up his mind about something, he sticks to it. And that is by no means a bad thing. It would be hypocritical of him to pretend all is well when there is clearly tension between himself and Andrew.”

Yeah, it is definitely obvious! You could cut the tension with a knife! According to Bond, Prince William “looked intensely uncomfortable as Andrew tried to make conversation,” adding:

“It was a supremely awkward moment in what was a very solemn occasion.”

Looking at pictures from the funeral, the expert pointed out the “body language” from William proved he “is the top dog in this relationship – a future King who outranks his uncle.” And ultimately, she can’t believe the duke even bothered to try and strike up a conversation when all eyes are on the prince:

“Andrew has demonstrated time and again that he is bizarrely oblivious to how toxic he now is. It was crass of him to try to get some banter going – especially at such a sad occasion and when the cameras were quite clearly on him and William.”

It was a huge misjudgment on Andrew’s part, Bond said, and he clearly fails to understand how the public and his family really feel about him:

“I can understand that Andrew wanted to attend the funeral, but once again he demonstrated that he has very little appreciation of how the public – and many of his family – feel about him and the damage he’s done to the monarchy. He could have stood quietly at the back of the group, away from the cameras and the senior members of the royal family, such as William. Instead, he chose to position himself right next to his nephew. It was further proof, if proof were needed, that the Duke of York simply doesn’t understand the strength of public opinion against him.”

Well, Prince William made sure to remind him where his place is!

