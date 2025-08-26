Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Will Include 'Intimate & Disturbing' Details About Epstein & Prince Andrew: 'Her Ultimate Revenge'

Virginia Giuffre may be gone… but she has one last card to play from beyond the grave.

The most vocal and public of all of Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims was banging the drum on the billionaire sex trafficker way back in 2015, when she filed a lawsuit claiming she’d been tasked with having sex with Prince Andrew. She said the Duke of York slept with her multiple times, including when she was just 17 years old. There’s even a photo of them together (with Ghislaine Maxwell) when she was way too young.

It took her years of telling her story. But eventually in 2019, Epstein finally got arrested AGAIN, this time charged with the actual crimes he committed and not let off to protect some powerful men.

And of course, we know what happened to him…

But so far no other man has faced any consequences for participating in the trafficking ring. Like Epstein was the first trafficker in history to traffic all these poor girls to no one at all…

Anyway, while we futilely demand over here in the states for Epstein’s old pal Donald Trump to actually release the files obtained by the government, one of the only men actually identified as a co-conspirator sits on his country estate hunting and riding horses and s**t. Safe as houses. Despite a monumentally disastrous TV interview in which he looked guilty as sin to the entire world, Prince Andrew seems totally protected from prosecution. Especially with Trump in charge.

Related: Trump Accused Of Tying 13-Year-Old Girl To Bed & Raping Her At Epstein’s Apartment

But he’s not protected from Virginia.

She allegedly died from suicide, just like her abuser. But before that she finished writing her memoir, and now it’s coming. Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice is set to release on October 21, and it’s set to give us details like we’ve never gotten. The whole story of her recruitment from Mar-a-Lago, her years spent being trafficked.

And a source told The US Sun it’ll be particularly damning for one man. They said the autobiography will contain “intimate and disturbing” details about her liaisons with Prince Andrew. And it will hit him hard again, with allegations he’ll have an even harder time answering now that she’s deceased. Not that he did such a good job before…

Per publishing house Knopf‘s press release, Giuffre worked on the book for four years with journalist Amy Wallace, and it should be a huge blow to Andrew in particular. The publisher promised the book will include “intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, Maxwell and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew, about whom she speaks publicly for the first time since their out-of-court settlement in 2022.”

The Sun‘s insider said about it:

“This is her ultimate revenge.”

Sounds like a dangerous book! Considering what’s happened to so many people involved in this scandal, we’re kinda surprised it hasn’t been buried or something! But hey, don’t expect this thing to get silenced without a fight.

The insider said Virginia’s family — who have been particularly vocal lately after President Trump admitted he knew she was “stolen” by Epstein way back then — are determined to see her final words hit:

“Virginia’s family have seen her maligned in life and in death and they feel very strongly that her whole story should be told.”

It sounds like that’s how Virginia felt, too. She wrote a letter three weeks before she died telling Wallace it was her “heartfelt wish” the book be published “regardless” of her circumstances. Damn, that’s ominous in retrospect. She wrote, per the publisher:

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders. It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness. In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.”

Haunting. We cannot wait to see what else she has to say…

[Image via DOJ/BBC/MEGA/WENN.]