prince william, prince harry : release statements on prince philip's passing

The Royal Family continues to mourn Prince Philip.

Since the 99-year-old passed away last week, the British royals have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II‘s husband. Over the weekend, his children Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne all shared emotional remembrances of their dad. Now, his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry have shared their own words to honor the Prince Consort’s memory.

In his own statement released on Monday, the future king wrote:

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family. I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

William continued:

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Prince William on the late Prince Philip: "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days." pic.twitter.com/GC1ZHSqYye — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 12, 2021

Shortly after his older brother’s statement was released, Meghan Markle‘s husband posted a tribute of his own on the Archewell website. It read:

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next. He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end. He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!'”

Sounds pretty similar to Will’s words. How bittersweet to think that despite the brothers’ feud putting distance between them, they’re both remembering their grandfather in the same way.

The Duke of Sussex concluded:

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Grammy, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

So sweet.

Regardless of all the Royal Family drama, the sincere love and affection for Philip is clear. We continue to keep him and the family in our thoughts.

