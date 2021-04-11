Prince Harry & Prince William Reportedly Plan To Walk 'Shoulder-To-Shoulder' At Prince Philip's Funeral

There’s about to be a reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry.

As you may know, the brothers will see each other for the first time in more than a year when Harry attends Prince Philip’s funeral in the UK. And it’s sure to be an awkward moment. The DailyMail.com reported:

“The brothers are expected to stand shoulder to shoulder as they form part of the royal procession at the service for the Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor on Saturday.”

The unexpected reunion is widely seen as an opportunity for Harry and William to reconcile their relationship, which has reportedly been strained and damaged since the 36-year-old and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. In case you didn’t know, the couple had opened up about several issues they faced before their exit as senior members of the royal family last year.

During the interview, Harry confessed how he felt his older sibling was “trapped” in the institution.

“It’s been really hard. I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system, but I have.”

And when Oprah asked if William wanted to leave his royal obligations, Harry said he couldn’t speak for him.

“With that relationship and that control and the fear by the U.K. tabloids, it’s a toxic environment. But I will always be there for him, and I will always be there for my family. I’ve tried to help them to see what has happened.”

He added:

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

It’ll be hard to come back from that bombshell, among other ones as well. While tensions have been “high” since the tell-all, a source close to the royals told the the DailyMail.com that the royal fam is still “united in grief” following Philip’s death.

Even more so, the pair are expected to save face in front of the public no matter what they discuss in private during this time. The DailyMail.com says “some royal sources hope that the brothers” will take the time right now to mend their relationship. You know, grief does tend to bring people together! We can only hope that maybe something positive could come out of this.

On Sunday, Harry arrived in the UK from California. As we reported before, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Sussex’s attendance at his grandfather’s funeral on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Duchess of Sussex “has been advised by her physician not to travel” due to her pregnancy. It’s probably for the best as the family definitely doesn’t need any drama while they’re trying to lay a family member to rest.

The service will adhere to the country’s COVID-19 guidelines and is “much reduced in scale with no public access.” It will be broadcasted live at 3 P.M. UK time (10 A.M. ET). The funeral will take place on castle grounds, and the plans “still very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke. The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K., and the Commonwealth.” A Buckingham Palace spokesperson further told People:

“While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the royal family and the many others who knew and admired the Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life: Remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy.”

We will all have to keep a close eye on William and Harry’s interactions going forward. In all seriousness, though, we continue to keep everyone in the royal family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]