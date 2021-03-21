Prince William Is Not 'Trapped' By Royal Life Despite Prince Harry’s Comments In Tell-All Interview

Prince William pushed back on some of the comments Prince Harry made about him during the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In case you need a refresher, the Duke of Sussex revealed in his bombshell conversation with Winfrey that his older brother was unable to “leave that system” — AKA the royal family. In it, he said:

“It’s been really hard. I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system, but I have. I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

Related: Prince William ‘Can Get Very Angry’ When It Comes To Kate Middleton!

And when the longtime talk show host asked if William wanted to leave the monarchy, Harry simply replied:

“I don’t know. I can’t speak for him.”

However, the rogue prince did acknowledge that he and his brother, who is second in line for the throne behind their father Prince Charles, are just on “different paths.” And even though he has taken some “space” from William, Harry maintained that he “will always be there” for his sibling.

Now, in a report from The Sunday Times, a source close to the two confessed William was left “reeling” by the “way off the mark” comments made about him being “trapped” in his current position with the family.

“He has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service.”

The insider detailed how the 38-year-old has become close to Queen Elizabeth II and his father after Harry and Meghan Markle quit their roles as senior royals, saying the three of them have become more united than ever after the couple’s tell-all. The pal especially highlighted how the rift with the young fam member brought William and Charles together.

“As the years passed there were strains imposed by the system — money, work, competition, Diana. Part of William’s evolution is that as he has become closer to his father, he sees their similarities. At William’s wedding, there was a gag in one of the speeches that he was more like his father than he’d ever admit, which made a lot of us laugh. As their respective destinies get closer, it weighs more heavily on them and strengthens the bond.”

An interesting statement, especially since Harry emphasized how his and the Prince of Wales’ relationship has been very strained — to the point where the man had even stopped taking his son’s calls!

But despite the tension, the source said the Duke of Cambridge still misses his close relationship with Harry and hopes it “will heal in time,” adding:

“Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother. They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.”

Another friend of the bros further claimed that William is still “upset” and “definitely feels the pressure now that it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices. It’s not easy.”

After the interview aired, William told reporters how he hadn’t talked to his bro about the sit-down. Since then, Gayle King revealed on CBS This Morning last Tuesday that William, Harry, and Charles have been in contact.

“Harry has talked to his brother, and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

Drop us your reactions to the latest royal family drama update in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & CBS/YouTube]