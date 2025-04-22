Got A Tip?

Prince William & Princess Catherine Announce VERY Special 14th Wedding Anniversary Plans After Tough Year!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking it back to the start for their 14th wedding anniversary.

Prince William and Princess Catherine are set to embark on a vacation to Scotland for the marriage milestone as it marks a crucial location in their romantic history: it’s where they met! Back in 2001, the pair first came into contact with one another at the University of St. Andrews where they both studied art history. 10 years later they tied the knot, and now 14 years after that they’re heading back!

Royal expert Rebecca English announced the news on X (Twitter) on Tuesday, revealing their trip will begin on April 29 in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. From there, they’ll head to the Isle of Iona for some more festivities — and we’re sure a LOT of reminiscing. See the full announcement (below):

After everything they’ve been through over the past year with Catherine’s cancer battle — and King Charles‘ as well — this is exactly what they need!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Apr 22, 2025 13:30pm PDT

