Queen Elizabeth's Press Secretary Tells Prince Harry To 'Stop Being The Victim' In Brutally Honest Doc!

Prince Harry needs to quit playing the victim card and get his s**t together if he ever wants to reconcile with the royal family!

So says the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s longtime former press secretary in scathing commentary that is highlighted in a brand-new Channel 5 documentary covering the Prince’s awful year.

The UK-based TV network premiered its new doc, appropriately titled Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, this past weekend. And while Meghan Markle‘s husband has had a so-called “annus horribilis,” as the Queen herself might have said (more on that below), it’s all his fault! That’s what Ailsa Anderson claims, at least!

Ailsa was Queen Elizabeth’s press secretary for 12 years, so she knows a thing or two about how the royal family works — and how it plays out in the media. And in the Channel 5 doc, uh, she read Harry the riot act. She said on cam that the Prince needs to quit complaining about “how awful his life is,” and drop all the “woe is me” antics. Yowza!

Calling the Duke of Sussex “too impulsive” to navigate the difficult and fickle world of life in the public eye, Anderson said:

“Stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece, start writing your own script. I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is.”

Ouch!!!

And Ailsa, who worked for the Queen from 2001 through 2013, added this about the difficult position the Spare author now finds himself in with no close allies in the royal family:

“I think trust is paramount in every walk of life, if you can’t trust your family, who can you trust?”

In the doc, Anderson also claimed King Charles and Prince William are worried that should Harry actually fly back to the flock at Buckingham Palace, “private information would be leaked.” Well, that’s not great!

That isn’t to say Anderson only ripped Harry in the doc, tho. She did acknowledge that the Invictus Games founder was a “very warm, engaging and kind person,” but that he’d lost his way recently.

Hmmm…

The Queen’s former media expert isn’t the only person slamming Harry in the doc. Psychotherapist Emma Reed Turrell was also interviewed, and she claimed “ego” is at the center of the rift for Harry on one side and Charles and Wills on the other:

“Reconciliation is absolutely possible with moments of accountability and responsibility on both sides. Stick a pin in your ego for a moment and focus not on being right, but being in a relationship. There needs to be forgiveness on both sides.”

BTW, Harry’s so-called “annus horribilis” in the doc is a direct reference to that same phrase the Queen infamously used in a 1992 speech to describe the worst year of her life. That year, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated, as did Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson. Plus, Princess Anne divorced her husband that year, too, and a fire gutted the inside of the Windsor Castle, as well.

So, yeah, 1992 was an “annus horribilis” for the royal family, indeed. And now, Harry would seem to be having one of his own.

