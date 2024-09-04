The Emotional REAL Reason Prince William Insisted On Moving Family Out Of London Before Queen Elizabeth’s Death!

Prince William and Princess Catherine had a very special reason to ditch London!

Back in 2022, the parents of three packed their bags and moved from Kensington Palace in London to the much smaller Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. At the time, they insisted it was to get the kids closer to Lambrook School, where they currently attend. They said they wanted to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a more relaxed childhood. But it turns out there was another super touching and important reason for the move!

In Robert Jobson‘s new book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, out now, a royal aide reveals William wanted to be closer to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II after the death of her husband Prince Philip in 2021. The aide explained:

“[William] knew his time with his grandmother was precious and he is delighted they, as a couple, made that decision.”

Kate Middleton was completely on board with the relocation, the insider added:

“Catherine understood that for William, as a future king, it was important for him to be geographically closer to the late Queen in her final months, when he was required to support both her and his father. It made a real difference. They were in regular contact, seeing each other in person and speaking on the phone several times a week, bringing them even closer.”

Aw! That’s so sweet!

Her Majesty was having a tough time after the loss of her longtime partner, but she found comfort in her regular calls and visits with William, who was now a 30-minute walk or 10-minute drive away from Windsor Castle, where the matriarch was living. It just so happened they were also closer to Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who live a 45-minute drive away in Bucklebury. So, that was a nice perk, too!

Reports of their move first surfaced in June 2022, giving them just a few months to be by Elizabeth’s side before her September 2022 death. The four-bedroom home was renovated in 2015, so it was easy for the future King to move in quickly. The one big change that came with the new pad was that the family’s staff, including nanny Maria Borrallo, could no longer live on the same property. People noted at the time:

“It will be a major change for the children, who have had Borrallo living alongside them for eight years.”

But the new location also came with many positives, a friend told the outlet:

“They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate. It’s a real little community.”

Seems like the move was the right call for the whole family!

We’re sure William is grateful for all the time he got with Elizabeth, who ultimately died at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. Now that his father King Charles III is the new monarch and dealing with cancer, it’s just as important and convenient for William and his family to be so close, too! This location is paying off again!

[Image via John Rainford/MEGA/WENN]