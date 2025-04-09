Prince William & Princess Catherine Just Went On Secret 'Second Honeymoon' To Focus On Relationship After Cancer Battle!

Prince William and Princess Catherine took some time to themselves after her cancer battle.

As you know, last year Kate Middleton announced she’d been diagnosed with cancer following some conspiracy theories about where she’d been. She went through a year of intense chemotherapy before finally revealing to the world she was “cancer free” and getting back to her royal duties. And now, a source is dishing to RadarOnline that she and her husband took a “second honeymoon” to celebrate her success.

The insider said the couple went to Mustique with their kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. The Princess of Wales’ mom Carole Middleton came along to babysit while she and William took to the beaches and bars for a nighttime getaway. They had drinks and danced throughout the night, as well as took some romantic walks along the beach, according to onlookers.

A waiter from the popular Basil’s Bar told the outlet:

“It seemed like they were enjoying a second honeymoon. That’s how happy they looked.”

Aww! They went on to say the pair “fit right in” with all the festivities, since their trip coincided with the local Blues Festival:

“Of course they let loose, even Kate! They were drinking and dancing all night. It’s a party the Blues Festival is always a good time.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales couldn’t keep their hands off each other the whole time, with the waiter adding they’re very “generous tippers”:

“They take care of us like we take care of them.”

Another source revealed this time away was “crucial” for their relationship:

“It was crucial that William and Kate go away to reconnect and give their relationship the attention it needs. This family time was that much more special because of everything William and Kate have been through.”

The island of Mustique is a very important place to William and Kate. They’ve been frequently visiting the private area since 2008, with notable trips being for two of the Princess’ babymoons and once for George’s sixth birthday.

One of the residents of the island told the outlet:

“William and Kate have always loved it here. It’s where they can be themselves away from the cameras, just enjoying life like any other couple.”

Another local dished that the Les Jolies Eaux villa is pure “peace” for them:

“They spent a good amount of time [in the villa]. They had a few security guards watching, but everyone respects each other’s privacy here, and they were able to relax and swim and talk to locals and other guests of the island in peace. In Mustique, William and Kate could go into a restaurant or bar and feel completely normal, just like anyone else.”

The 43-year-old even got to experience a little bit of the “normal” grocery shopping life while there:

“Kate had a wonderful time roaming around the grocery store and the fish market. And there were shops that Kate and her mom could browse in. Kate was able to stop by the little grocery store without anyone bothering her. She looked fantastic, healthy and glowing.”

And with her mom helping out, the couple got to feel super “spoiled” on their excursions:

“Carole was there with the kids, so Kate and William could sneak away. They felt so spoiled.”

We love to hear it. It’s a much-deserved break after such a stressful year for these two. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]