Prince William & Princess Catherine Win Lawsuit Against French Mag For 'Grossly Intrusive' Vacation Pics Of Their Kids!

Prince William and Princess Catherine have scored a big win for their family! The couple have won a lawsuit against the publisher of a French magazine after they shared invasive pictures of their kids!

Back on April 16, 2025, Paris Match published pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on a skiing vacation in the Alps while sharing details about the trip. The couple called them out for being “grossly intrusive” — and they took the outlet to court!

In September, a judge sided with the royals, and on Thursday the magazine finally faced the consequences of its actions. In a statement to People from William and Kate Middleton‘s spokesperson, they said:

“Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales, have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April.”

It continued:

“The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of the Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion.”

The rep also warned the family will continue to pursue similar legal action in the future:

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries.”

It is understood that the publisher will also have to cover the Prince and Princess of Wales’ legal fees. While they could’ve received compensation (as they initially wanted), they ultimately asked that the magazine be required to publish a judicial notice. That went public on Thursday; Paris Match wrote:

“By order dated 18 September 2025, the urgent applications judge of the Nanterre Judicial Court found that the publication of an article and photographs in the magazine Paris Match issue no 3962 dated 10 April 2025, in addition to the publication that was made on the social media pages of Paris Match, had infringed the respect due to their private life and the rights The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have on their image.”

BTW, the couple won a similar case in France years ago when an outlet published long-lens photos of Kate sunbathing topless in 2012. This is clearly something they’re not afraid to fight back against! And good for them. They deserve privacy, especially when it comes to their kids.

Stuff like this is one reason we adopted a No Kids Policy. In 2o14, Perez Hilton declared never to post photos of minors unless they were shared by their parents or their parents took them to a public event with the understanding they might be photographed, such as a film premiere or award show — or in the case of the royals, events like Trooping the Colour. Kids deserve to grow up feeling safe and secure, no matter how famous they or their parents may be!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via WENN/MEGA]