Why Prince William's Reaction To Princess Catherine's Cancer Diagnosis Was Even More Heartbreaking Than We Realized

When Princess Catherine was first diagnosed with cancer, her husband was understandably shocked and saddened. But only now are we hearing the full extent of exactly how crushing her diagnosis was on Prince William.

Amid the release of his new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales, royal author Robert Jobson spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday about the diagnosis. As Jobson indicated, this ordeal has been one of the toughest moments that the royal couple has ever faced — perhaps the toughest considering how badly William first took the cancer news.

Per Jobson, the 42-year-old Prince of Wales was “completely crestfallen” over the diagnosis when it was first determined. The author added:

“It was devastating for him.”

The author went on to explain how Wills immediately “felt a lump in [his] throat,” which was then followed by “the empty feeling in his stomach” upon the revelation. Jobson sadly revealed:

“It wobbled him. There’s no doubt about that.”

On the other hand, Kate herself stayed “very stoic” amid the upheavals of the diagnosis, per Jobson. And when she and King Charles — who was simultaneously dealing with his own cancer diagnosis — came to Will, the author says they collectively asked the Prince of Wales to steady himself:

“We need you now to stand up to the plate.”

Now, with both King Charles and Princess Catherine going through the challenges of cancer treatments, much of the royal work has fallen on William. Per the royal journalist, his wife has been keen on making sure that work gets carried out as it should be done:

“[Kate] has been good in making sure that that happens. She’s shown him that she’s there for him as well as him there for her.”

Impressive — Kate coming through with major support for her husband even as she goes through the biggest challenge of her own life. Truly, those are couple goals to see the two of them work so hard to steady each other, you know? We love to see it!

At this point, all we can do is continue to wish Kate (and King Charles!) the most speedy recovery from battling cancer. And send our love and support to William as he continues to navigate this rough course, too. Reactions, y’all? Share ’em in the comments (below)…

