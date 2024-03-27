Princess Catherine Cancer News 'Heck Of A Shock' To Everyone -- Her Friends Had No Clue!

Princess Catherine‘s cancer news was a surprise to the world — but it turns out it was a “shock” to many of her friends, too!

In order to avoid her condition leaking to the public, Kate Middleton hardly told anyone what she was going through. Speaking to People on Wednesday, a pal revealed:

“It was a heck of a shock.”

Ultimately Her Royal Highness shared the diagnosis with the world in a heartfelt video last week. But of course, that was only after conspiracy theories had gotten WAY out of hand. We doubt she had planned to tell anyone at that time — as she hadn’t even broken the news to the people she saw every day!

Confirming that many of the Princess of Wales’ close friends and confidants weren’t informed of her condition ahead of time, a former palace aide added:

“The circle of knowledge was very tight.”

Understandable — but it must’ve been hard to keep a secret from her inner circle! Especially something as harrowing as a cancer diagnosis!

Addressing Kate’s emotional announcement video, another source close to the royal household praised her for staying strong, noting:

“She held it together.”

So true! The 42-year-old put on a very brave face while sharing that diagnosis. Not an easy thing to do, especially considering the circumstances. But it probably helps she’s been leaning on the rare few in her circle who have known the truth all along, including her husband Prince William. A family friend shared:

“Having fun together when they can is very important. This is about her feeling supported. She doesn’t feel isolated at all.”

Recently Kate stepped out with William to attend their kids’ sports matches and visit the Windsor Farm Shop. The sighting caused chaos online, but at least it helped her feel less “isolated”! Ailsa Anderson, a former spokeswoman for Queen Elizabeth II, expressed confidence that the royal will continue to navigate this health issue as best she can, adding:

“She has the inner strength, the support of her husband and her extraordinary family, so she can focus on what’s important, which is her getting back to strength.”

Alongside her hubby, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton have been huge support systems as well as siblings Pippa and James, both of whom live with their families nearby. And now that the news is out, hopefully she can lean on more and more of her friends. Though we know some will always be left out of the loop for privacy reasons — like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who haven’t been among those trusted to keep this intel secret. Ouch.

