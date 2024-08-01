Prince William & Harry's Rift Is 'Very Bad' -- But Not 'Irreparable'... Yet!

Prince Harry may be at an all-time low with his family, but hope is not completely lost. Not yet.

According to People‘s insiders on Wednesday, things between the Spare author and his brother Prince William are going just as poorly as they are with King Charles III, who hasn’t been answering any of his communication attempts, even about his health amid his cancer battle! Apparently, Harry has also been reaching out to his big bro — via texts, calls, and messages — but all his efforts are getting ignored there, too. Oof. Not particularly surprising, but it still sucks!

Despite this sad update, there’s still a chance the feuding family members could resolve things! One royal confidant said the rift between the siblings is “very bad,” but despite contradictory reports, it is not “irreparable.”

Really??

Related: William & Charles Got Into HEATED Fight This Year Over Helicopter Use!

We hope that’s true! But with both his dad and brother refusing to answer any of his messages, it seems like he’s gonna need a miracle to make amends!

As Perezcious readers know, while they once appeared to be a united front, Harry revealed in his memoir that the brothers have always had a complex relationship, calling the 42-year-old his “beloved brother and arch nemesis.” We suppose if the Prince of Wales was already Harry’s “arch nemesis” in the past, long before the royal rift began, then they could learn to befriend each other again! Be sort of family frenemies. They certainly wouldn’t be the first! But whether or not William’s truly up for that is another question entirely. So much has happened since Harry left the royal family!

Recently, Harry has blamed much of the rift on his lack of security once leaving the royal family — something he thinks his father could resolve, though palace sources have denied that. But if the family really wants to move on from this estrangement once and for all, it seems simply fixing that issue might go a long way.

A friend told the outlet earlier this week it would be “swords down” for the Invictus Games founder if his security problems in the UK were resolved, adding:

“[Nothing] would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father.”

The friend concluded:

“You can’t undo bloodlines. He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”

So far, Charles has been unwilling to help, and it certainly doesn’t sound like William has any sympathy for his brother either. We just hope they can one day resolve their issues, especially as Charles and Princess Catherine fight cancer diagnosis. But it will likely take a lot of time and trust, if it ever happens.

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/John Rainford]