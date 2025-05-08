Got A Tip?

Prince William's Chilling Reaction To Estranged Brother Harry's Explosive Interview

We are still reeling over Prince Harry‘s explosive interview with the BBC late last week. But as for his estranged bro Prince William?? Yeah, he’s not reeling at all. Instead, Wills is as cold as ice.

As we reported on Friday, Meghan Markle‘s husband delivered a jaw-dropping interview to the premiere British media outlet in which he lamented how his father King Charles III “won’t speak with me.” Harry also straight-up said during the chat that he would “love reconciliation” with the King, William, and all the rest of the family:

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

Kensington Palace didn’t take long after that interview dropped to release a pointed response to Harry’s comments, tho. And now, we know how William feels — at least according to one insider who spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

Per that source, it is extremely purposeful that William has not publicly spoken out in the days after Harry’s BBC interview. And that’s because:

“William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore.”

Period.

That’s not merely a public-facing policy, either. The source was quick to note that everybody around Princess Catherine‘s man knows not to bring Harry up at ALL:

“Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t.”

It seems like the 42-year-old monarch-in-waiting is in it for the long haul with that strategy, too. The insider wrapped up their commentary to the mag with this incredibly chilling future forecast:

“William is done with Harry. When he becomes King, everybody thinks the divide will become even wider.”

Wow.

Obviously, on the one hand, we’re not super surprised that this royal rift continues to be significant. But that last quote? That sure sounds like a ‘forever’ thing. Jeez.

Like we said… chilling.

Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]

May 08, 2025 08:10am PDT

