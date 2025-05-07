Why King Charles May Never Talk To Prince Harry Again!

King Charles III is a stubborn man when it comes to his son Prince Harry!

Last week, the Duke of Sussex boldly revealed in a rare BBC interview that his father “won’t speak” to him anymore amid a long-standing feud, made worse amid his losing battle for security in the UK. Despite Harry’s hopes for reconciliation, royal author Christopher Andersen doesn’t see that happening, maybe ever. In an email to Us Weekly on Tuesday, he expressed:

“It really does look like Charles is taking the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ axiom to a whole other level, doesn’t it?”

That’s for sure!

The expert continued:

“The King is only hewing to a long-standing royal practice of not dignifying something by commenting on it. The Palace does not want to give oxygen to Harry’s remarks. King Charles has a lot on his plate as it is — there is no upside to his getting into a public quarrel with his son.”

That said, Buckingham Palace actually *did* release a statement hitting back at Harry’s scathing reaction to losing his court case and blaming it on his father not getting involved, telling several outlets:

“All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

However, the palace has stayed silent about his status with Harry — despite him going in the “opposite” direction, such as by sitting down for that interview, Andersen pointed out:

“It is understandable that Harry would go public — after all, he is being stonewalled privately, and it must be terribly frustrating for him not to even be able to get through to his father on the phone. There’s a real Catch 22 here: As long as the Palace ignores Harry in the vain hope that he’ll go away, it puts him in the position of having to amp up the volume of his public comments.”

If they’d just talk to each other a little, they wouldn’t be dealing with this struggle! But Harry isn’t making reconciliation easy by airing his grievances, even if he thinks it’ll put pressure on his family and get him what he wants. Earlier in the week, Christopher argued the Archewell founder’s tactic wouldn’t help him in the long run, telling the outlet:

“If Harry really wants to reconcile with his family, he has an odd way of showing it.”

The royals have made it VERY clear how they feel about their personal drama becoming public like this — and yet Harry can’t help himself! So, he has himself to partly blame for the never-ending rift! The journalist elaborated:

“He slams his father for interfering in the trial, then says the Palace rigged the outcome, then accuses the Royal Family of not caring about the safety of his wife and children, and winds up declaring that for now he can’t foresee any scenario in which he would take his family to the U.K. Harry delivered the coup de grace when he said he wanted to bury the hatchet with his father because he doesn’t know how much time the King has left to live.”

Oof.

It was a really striking comment. It remains so heartbreaking that a cancer diagnosis isn’t enough to bring them together — not even for the most basic of communications and health updates. Such a sad situation, but they are clearly both stuck in their ways and unwilling to meet the other halfway…

Thoughts?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]