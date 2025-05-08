Prince William Regrets Not 'Cutting Harry & Meghan Off' WAY Sooner! 

Prince William is really over Prince Harry!

The brothers have been estranged for years — but the Prince of Wales apparently wishes it had been longer! Brutal! At least according to the latest report…

A source told In Touch on Wednesday the future king “regrets” not cutting ties with his younger bro and his sister-in-law Meghan Markle way earlier than he ultimately did. The insider shared:

“William has lost all his patience when it comes to Harry and Meghan. He refuses to get into a public back and forth with his brother about any of this. It’s getting old at this point. He feels that Harry made his decision to walk away, and he should abide by the consequences that come with that.”

Damn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their work roles, but Harry’s made it clear as recently as last week that he still longs to be a member of the royal family. Guess Wills doesn’t think his little bro should have his cake and eat it too!

Doubling down on previous reports that the heir no longer wants to even hear mention of the Spare author’s name, the confidant dished:

“They don’t talk right now. William has moved on.”

Not soon enough, apparently:

“The matter of their royal titles should have been properly addressed when they initially left. William would have cut Harry and Meghan off from the royal institution back then and he regrets that it didn’t happen.”

Jeez!

He wanted a VERY clean break. Whoa. That’s, of course, a reference to claims that the 42-year-old wants to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles once he’s in office (after the Suits alum was called out for using her HRH title on a gift despite agreeing not to use it after Megxit in 2020). There’s not a ton Princess Catherine‘s husband can actually do when it comes to removing all their titles, but either way it’s clear he’ll do whatever he can to further ostracize the couple when he’s in power. A friend of Will’s predicted to The Daily Beast last month that it will get worse when King Charles dies:

“Charles has a softly-softly attitude to Harry and Meghan, and so that’s the policy for now, but the gloves will be off when [William] inherits the throne.”

Reactions?? Is Will being unnecessarily harsh? Or should he have done more to cut off Harry and Meg earlier?? Let us hear what you think (below)!

