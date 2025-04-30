Prince William To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles When King Because He 'Loathes & Despises' Them After HRH Violation!

Prince William could make Meghan Markle regret sending that gift!

On Monday’s episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the host revealed that she once received a kind gift from her friend — ice cream and homemade strawberry sauce — that was delivered with a now VERY controversial note that read, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” See it (below):

Meghan and Prince Harry agreed never to use their His or Her Royal Highness titles again when they left the royal family in 2020, so the fact the Suits alum was caught using it so casually was a big problem for many royal experts, fans, and now the future king!

Related: Fans Think Meghan Markle Staged Cute Duckling Video!

On Tuesday, a royal insider told The Daily Beast that the Prince of Wales will make Meg pay for this when it’s his time in leadership. The source spilled the tea:

“Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t.”

Judging from how estranged it sounds like Willy is from his brother and sister-in-law, it doesn’t seem like he’ll think twice about it either! The confidant dished:

“He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”

Jeez. That’s so freaking harsh for the once tight-knit brothers!

The source, however, seems to think the father of three will be justified in his actions because the businesswoman is in violation of her deal with the late Queen Elizabeth II by using the title in promotion of her personal brand, As Ever. (Though the note was attached to a gift and not an official As Ever package.)

Nevertheless, a friend of William’s agreed, arguing that Meghan is exploiting Charles’ weakness by still using the royal moniker, noting:

“Charles has completely lost control.”

The friend went on to say that it’s “apparent” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “every intention of making his final years a misery.” Oof! The source continued:

“Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is. She knows he won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”

That said, a source for the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast host hit back at the frustration, insisting she has not broken the agreement because the basket was a “personal gift,” elaborating:

“Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes. While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain.”

Perhaps Meghan should have insisted the letter stay private then…

Calling Meg’s excuse “rubbish,” a former courtier told the outlet that the terms of the couple’s exit “made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titled at all, ever, in any capacity.” And this insider does seem to have a point.

In the official statement announcing their departure from royal work, Buckingham Palace declared:

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

It didn’t say they wouldn’t use their titles publicly. Just not at all! Unless there was some fine print the rest of the world didn’t get to read, it sure seems like Meghan may have crossed a line!

Add this to the likely very long list of bones William has to pick with his estranged relatives once he’s in power. We have a feeling he’s gonna be ruthless when he finally gets his way!

Thoughts? Do U think William will really strip Harry and Meghan of their titles?? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]