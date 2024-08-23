When & Where Prince William Will Return To Royal Duties After Long, Private Summer Break With Princess Catherine!

Summer’s over, Prince William! Time to get back to the daily grind!

Princess Catherine‘s husband has been enjoying a low-key and mostly private summer break at Anmer Hall with his beloved wife and their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It’s something the family obviously needed! But in just a couple weeks, the summer will end, and he’ll return to his official royal duties. The grind never stops!

On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced that the 42-year-old father of three will be visiting the Homelessness: Reframed art exhibit at London’s Saatchi Gallery on September 5 for his first event back. That showing is about homelessness in the United Kingdom and tells the stories of people affected by it. Tthe Prince of Wales will be there in an official capacity, representing the Crown with a summit to observe the art and meet stakeholders.

Not something Will knows anything about, right? Considering he’s leaving one of his stately homes to see it.

Well, this event is actually personal for William! The project is a collaboration with the Homewards program, which he and his Royal Foundation launched back in June 2023. Their goal is to end homelessness in the UK for good. Per People, William’s spokesperson relayed this statement from the Prince of Wales about the persistent issue of unhoused people:

“This is an issue that can be prevented and ended.”

So important! And such a good cause! This will certainly be a worthy way for William to dip his proverbial toe back into the world of officially royal outings.

BTW, this upcoming engagement will be Will’s first public appearance since mid-July when he and Prince George popped up at the UEFA European Championship soccer final England played against Spain in Berlin, Germany. And of course, these recent months have been trying amid Catherine’s ongoing cancer battle. We know King Charles‘ first-born son has relished in these last few critical summer months of being able to be near to her, and carry on their lives in private.

But soon, he’ll return to his royal responsibilities. We’re sure that more drama will inevitably come. But for now, the first official royal event is on the docket, and with it, the man who shall be King will get back to what he has done all of his life. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

