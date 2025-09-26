Got A Tip?

Prince William

Prince William Says 2024 Was 'Hardest Year' Ever Amid Catherine & Charles' Cancer Battles: 'Life Is Sent To Test Us'

Prince William Says 2024 Was 'Hardest Year' Ever Amid Catherine & Charles' Cancer Battles: 'Life Is Sent To Test Us'

Prince William has been through hell and back.

It’s no secret the royal family has been through a LOT the last few years. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s estrangement was already difficult enough, but then came joint cancer battles for King Charles III and Princess Cathrine. In a new trailer for his episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, out on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales opened up about how challenging those health battles were for him to face.

In the clip, the Schitt’s Creek star arrives in London and takes a tour on a double-decker bus like a regular tourist. But then he gets a special invite to visit William at Windsor Castle, where the future King takes him on a private tour, joking:

“We provide this service for everyone. We do personalized tours everywhere.”

They then take a walk around the grounds with Kate Middleton‘s dog Orla. The actor wonders what Willy does in his free time. Referencing his kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, he teases:

“Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

Later, they enjoy a pint in a local pub when the 43-year-old really gets vulnerable about how challenging the last few years have been, he expresses:

“I’d say ‘23-’24 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

We can’t imagine how emotional and stressful it must’ve been. Having to stay strong for your young kids while your father and wife are battling cancer is no easy feat. Thankfully, the Princess of Wales is now in remission, and Charles seems to be doing well as he continues his treatment.

This isn’t the first time William’s called that year the most difficult. In November 2024, he said it had “been dreadful” and “the hardest year in my life.” Oof. They really went through it.

Watch the teaser:

Glad they got through that year! Hopefully, things continue to get easier for them.

The full episode will be out on October 3. Will U tune in? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & AppleTV+/YouTube]

Sep 26, 2025 08:30am PDT

