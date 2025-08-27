How Everything Has Changed For Princess Catherine After Cancer Battle -- Her New Priorities Revealed!

Princess Catherine is focusing on more than just her royal duties these days!

You know the past two years have been difficult for the 43-year-old royal as she battled cancer. And while Kate Middleton revealed she was in remission back in January, she did not jump right back into the spotlight and work. Catherine has been taking things slow instead. It was an intentional decision on her part, all because she has new priorities in life: her health and family. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Kate’s outlook has changed, and her priorities have shifted. [She’s] emphasizing her family and her well-being over [intense] duties.”

Related: Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Well’ While Apart From Kids For Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral!

And Prince William fully agrees with Kate! A second source added that they both decided to set boundaries on what they will and will not do in order to protect their mental health and family:

“While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary.”

It’s true! We’ve seen Catherine come to only a handful of events this summer following her appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 14 — including the Order of the Garter service and French president Emmanuel Macron’s state visit. According to a source, that’s because she doesn’t think she needs to attend everything:

“Kate knows visibility is crucial for maintaining the monarchy’s profile, but she doesn’t need to be at everything. She’s [being more] intentional.”

Even if Catherine wants to go, she also has to worry about her well-being. The source said chemotherapy took “an emotional and physical toll” on the Princess of Wales, and she continues to struggle with the effects of it:

“Fatigue has been a big one, and she continues to deal with it in her recovery journey.”

Because of this, along with the fact that she needs to keep her stress levels down, she turns to her medical team often for guidance on which royal function to attend:

“Kate listens to her advisers, but ultimately it’s up to her doctors. They guide her decisions.”

Your health is so important! You don’t want to push it! Royal expert Marlene Koenig also pointed out it’s going to take time for Catherine’s life to get back to normal again:

“The Princess of Wales knows finding the right balance is the norm for a recovering patient. She may be in remission, but it takes time to return to what life was like before.”

And who knows if it ever will go back to the way it was before! It sounds like Catherine’s cancer battle changed everything for her, including her priorities. While she is recovering, she is more careful about the causes she chooses to work on at this time. Before, William’s wife focused a lot on early childhood with her patronages, but royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams feels she’ll make cancer causes her priority moving forward. A source added:

“Kate enjoys speaking to others who have been through what she has. It’s important for her to connect with others. It’s therapeutic for her, and she wants to bring as much awareness as possible.”

But for now, work is not at the top of her list. She’s all about family. This summer, a source shared that they have been spending a lot of time together at their country estate, Anmer Hall. Koenig added:

“They have an outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court, where they indulge their love for sports. William and Catherine have been reportedly having dinner at different restaurants and pubs in the Norfolk area, and they and the children attend fun fairs and other events privately, without press intrusion.”

Even the locals “respect their privacy,” the expert noted. That must be nice to get a break before Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis return to school! The insider revealed the family of five, along with Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, also went away to the Greek island of Kefalonia, enjoying time on a yacht and exploring the caves and beaches:

“The kids were eager to go on an adventure. It was just what Kate needed — a family-focused trip to help her recovery and emotional well-being. William just wants her to be happy and rested. It was a great way to achieve that and have everyone together.”

It’s also is what fills Catherine’s cup at the end of the day! The source explained she’s happiest doing “normal family things” with William and their three children:

“She prefers that over being in a ballgown, but she understands she has to do that, too.”

And it’s not only Catherine focusing on family life more after her health scare. William has too. Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Us:

“He’s cut down on his work engagements to be more present over the past year and a half.”

For these next few months, that’s how it’ll be for Catherine and William. They plan to hang out at Balmoral in Scotland with King Charles and Queen Camilla before the kids start school. They’ll then pick and chose which royal engagements to attend. Although those are planned out roughly six months in advance, Koenig said the couple “are doing things differently” due to Cathrine’s health. They are making decisions to show up at functions at the last possible moment, just in case. A source continued:

“Royal aides and event planners often receive short notice days in advance. Due to Kate’s day-to-day health assessments, there can be last-minute decisions.”

With that in mind, Koenig noted it is “unlikely that fall plans will be announced until after the Balmoral break,” including whether she will go to the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in November. Ultimately, Catherine “isn’t focused on keeping up appearances,” per the source. It’s all about “her recovery” and the time with her kids before William takes the throne:

“Once that happens, things will change. So they’re getting in as much family time as possible.”

There is no rush to get back to normal! Especially after going through such a tough health battle! Hopefully, Catherine enjoys this time with her husband and kids! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]