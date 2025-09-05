Got A Tip?

Prince William

Prince William Jokes About ‘Getting Drunk’ With Eugene Levy In Unexpected Cameo For Travel Show!

Prince William Jokes About ‘Getting Drunk’ With Eugene Levy In Shock Cameo For Travel Show!

Prince William, what are you doing here?

The Prince of Wales made a surprising cameo in the trailer for Eugene Levy‘s upcoming season of his show, The Reluctant Traveler! In the preview, which dropped on Thursday, the future King is seen walking through Windsor Great Park with the Schitt’s Creek star. The travel show is all about the 78-year-old traveling the world and checking things off his bucket list. In the clip, William leaves the actor stunned when he jokes:

“Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?”

Hah!

Eugene doesn’t miss a beat. He replies:

“That’s the bucket.”

William clarifies:

“That’s the bucket, is it?”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Eugene is seen walking the grounds of Windsor Castle as he remarks via voice-over:

“Oh my. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

A caption for the trailer hinted at the cameo, noting the star would be “living the royal life in the United Kingdom” in the new season, which airs on September 19. Ch-ch-check it out!

Will U be tuning in? Are you surprised to see William venturing into the reality TV world? He’s going after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s spot in Hollywood. LOLz! Let us know (below).

[Image via Apple TV/YouTube]

Sep 05, 2025 13:30pm PDT

