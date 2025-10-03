Got A Tip?

Prince William Says Catherine & Charles' Cancer Battles Took Him To Dark Places -- & Shares Kids' 'Coping Mechanisms'

Prince William learned a tough lesson this year — health issues can impact any and every family!

The Prince of Wales’ episode of Eugene Levy‘s AppleTV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, finally dropped on Friday. In it, William got very candid about how hard the past year was dealing with Princess Catherine and King Charles III‘s cancer battles.

Related: Are Catherine & William Shading Prince Harry?? LOOK!

The health diagnoses were a tough pill for him to swallow, especially since he had naively never imagined they’d be experiencing something like this. Referencing Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, he explained:

“We’ve been very lucky; we haven’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time. My grandparents lived until they were in their high nineties. So, they were the vision of fitness, and stoicism and resilience, if you like. So, we’ve been very lucky as a family.”

And then the news hit, and everything changed:

“But I think when you suddenly realize that the rug, the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point. You maybe think to yourself, ‘It won’t happen to us, we’ll be okay’ — because I think everyone has a positive outlook. You’ve got to be positive. But when it does happen to you, then yeah, it takes you into some pretty not great places.”

Unlike William, his kids had to learn this lesson much younger than him. On how Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were affected by their mother’s cancer journey, he shared:

“Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting. We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need. And we’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects that it can have. And so, it’s just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything is okay.”

We’re sure it has not been easy to navigate this, especially with the spotlight on them. Thank goodness Kate is in remission now! And Charles, who is continuing his treatment, seems to be doing well, too. A relief for them all.

Thoughts? Share them (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube]

Oct 03, 2025 13:00pm PDT

