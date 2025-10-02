Are Princess Catherine & Prince William Shading Prince Harry?? LOOK!

OMG! Princess Catherine and Prince William may have just given Prince Harry a piece of their minds… through some SHADY AF fashion choices!

If you don’t know, Harry is reportedly upset that details of his reunion with King Charles III have leaked. A spokesperson previously told DailyMail.com that certain sources were “sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.” And he thinks the call’s coming from inside the house!

The drama started after the reunion when articles started popping up claiming Harry may have found a way back into the family. Good news for him! But soon after, other sources shut that theory down completely, insisting the meeting was super formal and awkward. That’s when Harry’s rep spoke out.

Now, according to the outlet on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex is blaming these hostile leaks on royal courtiers. A source close to him told the outlet:

“The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only.”

They added:

“The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

“Men in grey suits.” Huh. His mum Princess Diana said a similar thing, too. Oof. Palace aides are said to be “saddened and perplexed” by Harry’s dig, with a royal insider telling The Times:

“The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”

Basically, Harry has (yet again) got everyone at The Firm all upset for throwing the very people who are supposedly trying to help him under the bus. And all this drama has seemingly made its way to the top of the family — because everyone important seem to be sharing their thoughts on the situation!

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a royal visit to RAF Coningsby on Thursday. She stunned in — you probably guessed it — a grey suit!! Hah! Check it out!

William was also seen in a grey suit this week, according to eagle-eyed fans. See HERE.

His Majesty didn’t want to be left out of the diss either! He was seen wearing a grey suit this week, too!

They’re SO trolling him! Noticing the expert level shade, fans wrote on X (Twitter):

“Well played darling” “Subtle but message received, Mole!” “This is juicy” “The grey suits are talking… FO Harry!” “They are all in grey suites this week ” “Real royals know how to CLAPBACK without saying a word ” “The Royal Family doesn’t publicly comment, but they do throw shade” “Yikes!!! And THAT, my friend, is next level Royal trolling” “It is pretty brilliant”

Kate, out of all of them, knows her outfits make international headlines all the time, for the simplest of reasons. So, this had to have been intentional, right? Or was it just an unhappy accident?

Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

