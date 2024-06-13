Prince William Is 'Still Being Himself' Amid Catherine & Charles' Cancer Battles For This Critical Reason

Prince William is carrying on like normal despite all the stressors in his life right now.

On Tuesday, royal photographer Samir Hussein opened up to Us Weekly about how the Prince of Wales is holding up amid his wife Princess Catherine and father King Charles III‘s ongoing cancer battles, sharing:

“I think it remains very positive that Prince William has really stepped up to the mark with the king being out of action for a few months. Prince William’s been through so much, obviously, with what’s been happening with Kate [Middleton], which we didn’t know about for so long. I think he’s done remarkably well in really, really trying circumstances.”

He’s nailing the UK’s motto “keep calm and carry on,” just like his grandma Queen Elizabeth II would’ve wanted!

The most “positive” sign for the photographer is the fact that William hasn’t changed one bit amid these emotional challenges! Hussein added:

“He’s still being himself on engagements, he’s still been joking when he meets with the public.”

The father of three has stepped out a ton in recent weeks to attend various royal gigs, and he’s handled questions about his family with grace, often sharing brief but positive updates on Kate’s condition. With his brother Prince Harry no longer in the picture, it’s left a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, of course. Yet the 41-year-old is rising to the challenge, Samir continued:

“I think you can see this just determination from him to come through this both for his father and his wife [during] what must be incredibly tough times for him.”

Trying to keep on his path and stick to his ways to maintain order and decorum. We get it. That’s pretty much the whole job, right?! And he’s certainly proving that he has what it takes to be a leader in that way. As for the monarch, who has already returned to royal duties amid his treatment, the artist noted:

“I think the king … [has] been really determined to come back. He is still relatively new to the role and he’s waited a long time for it. So it’s great to see him back out, very busy doing engagements and looking very fit and so long may that continue.”

It has been comforting for the public to see the 75-year-old out and about despite his diagnosis, so it was probably a smart move by the royals. But the fact William has remained himself through this journey (hopefully) suggests treatment really is going well for his loved ones! We’d think he’d start to pull back or act differently if things started to go downhill, you know? So, this is good!

