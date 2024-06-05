Prince William Responds To Question About Princess Catherine's Cancer Treatment

Prince William offered an all-too-rare update on Princess Catherine‘s health!

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales attended an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. According to Hello! Magazine, while he was greeting a veteran, the war hero asked William if Kate was “getting any better” amid her very private cancer battle. While her hubby kept coy, he did have a positive response, simply saying:

“Yes, she is. She’d have loved to be here.”

As Perezcious readers know, Kate’s hardly been seen since she underwent abdominal surgery at the start of the year before revealing she’d also been diagnosed with cancer. Some of her friends don’t think she’ll be back to public duties until the fall, with others speculating that she may never return to her previous royal role in the same way as before these health issues. Not super comforting news, which is why William’s update is a relief!

During previous outings, the future king has insisted his wife is doing well, but few details about her specific condition or treatment have been made public. We’re glad to hear things are progressing positively, though!

Here’s a glimpse of William with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the event (below). Looking forward to the day Kate’s back with them!

