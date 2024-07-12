Prince Harry Addresses Pat Tillman Award Controversy During Acceptance Speech -- With Meghan Markle Cheering Him On!

Prince Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday night — despite all the controversy!

The Duke of Sussex showed up to the Los Angeles-based award show with his wife Meghan Markle. While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they were spotted during host Serena Williams’ opening monologue — as she totally called ’em out! She joked:

“Prince Harry and Meghan are here, let’s give it up for them. But please, Harry and Meghan try not to breathe too much tonight because this is my night, and I don’t want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you two are taking up too much oxygen.”

LOLz!

Related: Meghan Is So Happy That American Riviera Orchard Is ‘Off To A Strong Start’

Ch-ch-ch-check out the opening (below):

Later, the Archewell founder took the stage to receive his trophy, and not only did he thank Marie Tillman Shenton, the co-founder of the Tillman Foundation, but he also gave a shout-out to Pat’s mother, Mary Tillman, who’s been leading the charge against him!

As you’ll recall, the award honors the accomplished Arizona Cardinals player who enlisted in the Army Rangers after the 9/11 attacks. He passed away while serving in 2004. When it was announced that Harry would be getting this honor, Mary blasted the decision telling DailyMail.com that she was “shocked” and couldn’t understand why ESPN “would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.” She also insisted there were “recipients that are far more fitting,” and thousands of critics called for a change, too. But ESPN and other past winners defended the selection.

So, seemingly addressing the hate, Harry subtly clapped back, saying:

“[Mary’s] advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest honors. The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel across 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them, not to me. That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements their spirit and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this in front of people like you.”

The 39-year-old said that for the past decade, the games have helped to reduce the number of veteran suicides, noting that the “spirit” of the games “transcends race, time, and borders.” He added that it was “born from unity,” and “exudes purpose.” The father of two continued:

“And while so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state. We live in an age marked by polarization and division. Conflicts rage around the globe.”

Explaining that the Invictus Games’ community “challenges” differences and “proves that unity is not just possible but formidable,” he added:

“The beauty of the Invictus Games lies in how it brings people together no matter one’s nationality, background or personal struggles. It is a collective, built from courage and mutual respect. Where athletes discover time and time again the common denominator of their humanity. Having survived the crucible of armed combat and forged through the challenge to rebuild bodies and minds impacted by conflict, they form a family. They exemplify the very best in all of us. There is a military expression that dates back to Roman times. … The phrases translates roughly to ‘Leave no one behind.’ And they hold particular significance for the US Army’s Rangers. I have no doubt Pat Tillman and his comrades lived by those words.”

He powerfully concluded that “no matter the road ahead” the Invictus Games will leave “no one behind.” Wow. Well said! He handled the backlash with ease! Hear it all (below):

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via ESPN/YouTube]