Princess Catherine Makes Grand Return To The Spotlight At Trooping The Colour Amid Cancer Battle!

Princess Catherine is back!

It’s been six months since the Princess of Wales, who has been undergoing treatment since being diagnosed with cancer, has made a formal public appearance. Now, Catherine has finally made her grand return to the spotlight to join the other royal family members at Trooping the Colour on Saturday!

She left Buckingham Palace in an enclosed horse-drawn carriage with her three children — 10-year-old son Prince George, 9-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis. Typically, the family rides in an open-top carriage. However, they opted to ride behind King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Glass Coach due to the rainy weather. Don’t want to mess up the looks, you know! Speaking of which…

Kate stepped out in style for her first appearance! According to Us Weekly, she wore a long-sleeved white midi dress designed by Jenny Packham, featuring a striped black belt at her waist and a large ribbon detail on the neckline. To top off the look, she had on a hat designed by Philip Treacy. Catherine also sported the Irish Guards’ official regimental brooch to honor her position as Colonel of the Irish Guards. So chic! Meanwhile, the children all matched in navy outfits. Check out some pictures of the family in the carriage (below):

Amazing!

On Instagram, Catherine and Prince William — who rode in the procession on horseback alongside Princess Anne and Prince Edward — posted a behind-the-scenes video of her and the kiddos’ arrival at the event celebrating King Charles’ birthday. We got a closer look at her stunning outfit, too! In the video, the 42-year-old royal caressed Charlotte’s hair as they all waited for the carriage. When the drivers pulled up to the steps of Buckingham Palace, Louis sweetly waved at them. Aww! After the family entered the carriage, Charlotte gave a smile, and Louis waved once again before the carriage took off to join the royal procession. Watch (below):

Wow!

For the annual parade, Catherine appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and others. During the Flypast, they waved at the crowd gathered below. See the fam together on the balcony (below):

Kate Middleton appears on palace balcony during Trooping the Colour amid cancer battle https://t.co/VheiWY62Nu pic.twitter.com/YQEGa9AZOf — Page Six (@PageSix) June 15, 2024

Royal family watches RAF flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony pic.twitter.com/uKgqN1irgm — Page Six (@PageSix) June 15, 2024

It’s great to see Catherine out and about again! Reactions to her first public appearance, Perezcious Readers? Let us know in the comments below!

