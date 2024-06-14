Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand STOLEN & Used To Sell Adult Coloring Books! 

Uh oh! Someone has stolen Meghan Markle‘s new lifestyle brand!

As the world patiently waits for the Duchess of Sussex to finally launch products for her new company American Riviera Orchard, a copycat shop has emerged on Shopify — and it’s already selling out products!

The site was discovered this week by The Independent. The anti-royal storefront, using ARO’s name, is currently selling an adult coloring book titled “Working Class Royalty: The Crowned Women of Everyday Majesty.” It’s going for $9.99 — well, it was. It’s already sold out! Wow!

Related: Princess Catherine Says She’s Returning To Public Duties THIS Weekend

The site says the book will “unveil the hidden royalty in everyday life,” noting:

“This captivating collection celebrates the strength and grace of women from all walks of life, blending the regal allure of royalty with the resilience of the working class. Explore five enchanting scenes that honor the majesty found in everyday moments.”

The description also encourages people to “color to these empowering illustrations,” which hope to remind people that every woman is “a queen in her own right.”

There’s also the “RoyalWealth Reign™: Empowering Women’s Financial Sovereignty” financial planner and “RoyalWealth Reign: GlamSavings Edition” saving sheets currently available for purchase. See HERE!

According to DailyMail.com, the site was launched after the Suits alum announced her next project and it has absolutely no affiliation with the real company. That’s not hard to figure out once you click around on the website, though. There’s a very obvious anti-monarchy agenda! A post on the website declares:

“In America, we do not recognize a royal title by someone’s name. In America, we believe ALL are created EQUAL. A royal title therefore has no significance. That is why the RoyalWealth Reign™ line was established to recognize and celebrate the working class who are the true heart of our country.”

The copycat company also points out the homeless crisis in California, gender pay gaps, and calls for “the end of manufactured celebrity.” The Archetypes host is also seemingly called out by a graphic that reads:

“Food for thought: do something charitable without being photographed.”

Oof!!

And that’s not all! The copycat website is clearly taking aim at the wealthy with the rest of their eyebrow-raising messaging, too!

As Perezcious readers know, Meghan announced her company in March by sharing a video on Instagram. She’s since sent out special strawberry jams to a select few friends but has not officially released anything to the public. She is expected to sell jams, home goods products, and more while also starring in a coinciding Netflix cooking show. She even applied for a trademark application covering a ton of items, including cookbooks. We wonder if she obtained the rights to coloring books, too??

So far, it does not appear as though she’s taken any action against this other site, but we’re sure she’s not happy about this! First, King Charles III profited off her lifestyle brand and now some stranger is, too! Seems like Meghan is the only one not making money yet. Yikes! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]