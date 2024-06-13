Princess Catherine's Cancer Treatment Is The Focus Of A New Texas-Sized Conspiracy Theory, BUT...

Is Princess Catherine getting her cancer treatment… in TEXAS?!

Ever since Kate Middleton announced she was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in March, she’s avoided the spotlight — but that’s only amounted to MORE conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts! It never ends!

The latest rumor emerging on TikTok and Reddit these days is the theory that the mother of three is no longer in the United Kingdom. Instead, royalists believe she’s actually receiving her cancer treatment in Houston, Texas at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, a renowned facility solely focused on cancer patient care and research.

Apparently, some people are claiming the 42-year-old and her security have been spotted in the area and at the hospital over the past few months. There’s no photo evidence, though. But there hasn’t been any photo evidence of Kate back in the U.K. either lately. And thus, that’s why the rumors have taken flight! Hear more on the theory (below):

Among all the other conspiracy theories we’ve heard about Kate, this isn’t the most crazy. But is it true?! Well, for obvious reasons, the hospital can’t confirm or deny if the future queen is a patient, a spokesperson told ET on Wednesday:

“Due to patient privacy laws, we are unable to confirm or deny if an individual is a patient at MD Anderson.”

However, other sources insisted Prince William‘s wife is indeed at home in the U.K. with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Per the insiders, she and the family have been splitting their time between Adelaide Cottage (near the kid’s school) and their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate is reportedly now gearing up for her kids’ summer break to begin in early July.

And as we pointed out, late last May reports surfaced that the Princess of Wales has been “recently” seen around town with her family and running errands alone. Again, no one had evidence of the sighting and eyewitnesses didn’t speak out, but the claims suggested the royal was on the mend. Royal expert Katie Nicholl also told ET earlier this month that the patient “has turned a corner” in her treatment, sharing:

“She’s tolerating this preventative chemotherapy better. I think she had a hard time in the beginning. These are strong drugs that she’s on, but she’s tolerating it better, and she’s doing better. We’ve had reports from members of the public that she’s been out and about. I’ve heard from certain people that… she’s out with the children. That’s a really positive sign.”

Despite this, Kate’s friends don’t think she will return to the spotlight until possibly the fall, if she’s fully recovered by then. And when she does get the go-ahead from her doctors, her royal role could look a lot different than before this medical crisis. So, she’s not out of the woods yet! But regardless — if you believe what the Palace is pushing — Kate remains at home and not in the Lone Star State! Are you buying it?! Sound OFF (below)!

