What Princess Catherine's Return To Royal Duties Will Look Like Amid Ongoing Cancer Treatment

Princess Catherine is ready to step into the spotlight again… but slowly. She’s still going to be taking it easy for quite a while as she continues to get treatment for her cancer.

Kate announced on Friday she will be attending Trooping the Colour on Saturday, making this her first royal event since she was diagnosed. In her statement, she acknowledged that she is “not out of the woods yet” and has a “few more months” of chemotherapy treatment. But she’s determined to continue working and making appearances when she is feeling well enough, including this weekend. So, what will these sightings look like with her health condition? So far, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it seems like she’ll be keeping up with tradition.

Just like King Charles III, according to People, the 42-year-old is expected to be riding in a horse-drawn carriage with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during this weekend’s procession down The Mall. (Hubby Prince William will be on horseback.)

She will then watch the event from the Major General’s Office before joining her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. So, pretty similar to years past. Last year, she rode with her kids and Queen Camilla in a carriage. See (below):

It helps she doesn’t have a very active role in this parade, unlike last weekend’s rehearsal, which she chose to skip. We’re sure just attending will take a lot out of her amid her treatment!

As the Princess of Wales attends more events throughout the summer, it will be interesting to see if she is as engaging with fans as she previously was or if she will keep her distance to prioritize her health, as chemo can make patients more susceptible to getting sick. It’s also unclear what work opportunities she will choose to attend. Will she opt for smaller gatherings or other public visits? Guess it will depend on how she’s feeling — so expect announcements on a case by case basis for a while!

Either way, it’s remarkable to see her going to such great lengths to show her support to her father-in-law amid her cancer journey. We hope it’s a happy and fun celebration! With both Kate and Charles facing cancer battles, we’re sure it’ll be special to have (almost) the whole family together.

