Princess Catherine Reportedly Seen Out Alone For First Time Amid Cancer Treatment!

Is Princess Catherine on the mend?

The Princess of Wales has been keeping an extremely low profile ever since she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year — so low, in fact, that her apparent disappearance had conspiracy theorists everywhere concerned AF for weeks! And ever since releasing a video officially revealing her health battle to the rest of the world, she hasn’t been seen in public, either. But according to new royal sources, she’s reportedly doing somewhat better!

On Monday, insiders told People that Kate Middleton has been “recently” seen around town with her family as well as running errands alone. Wow! That might seem to suggest that her chemotherapy treatment is going well. DailyMail.com also heard the same thing, noting that the future queen has been seen with her family “in recent weeks.” That’s something many took as “a positive sign.” So, yeah, that’s good!

But because neither outlet obtained any visual proof or comments from eyewitnesses (or just more specific deets about the sightings), we’d take all this with a grain of salt! It would be so great, but after everything, you can’t blame us for being skeptical. Who’s to say this isn’t just The Firm trying to squash rumors about Kate’s health? Until we see it with our own eyes, it’s hard to believe. And sometimes, photo and video evidence isn’t even enough, as history has proven!

Plus, even if Kate is heading out in public more frequently these days, don’t expect it to signal a full return to public duties. Kensington Palace sources have already insisted that the mother of three is not going to be returning to work until her doctors approve it. Royal experts have also speculated that the earliest she would return wouldn’t be until the fall — if she’s fully recovered.

That said, palace insiders have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support Kate has been receiving. Per Daily Mail, since this health news, Buckingham Palace has been receiving “tens of thousands” of get well soon letters and gifts for the 42-year-old. That is a huge increase to the normal 1,000 letters per week the Palace typically gets. Whoa!!

We’re continuing to send the whole family positive vibes! Hopefully, Kate really is getting to spend time with the kids outside of the house! That would be such positive progress! Thoughts? Are U buying these sightings? Let us know (below)!

